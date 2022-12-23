Have yourself a kitschy Christmas! …With ugly sweaters and cute ornaments /fashion/shop/have-yourself-a-kitschy-christmas-111671773625187.html 111671773625187 story

Regular Fit Jacquard-Knit Jumper; Ugly Christmas sweaters don’t get any better than this jumper in a soft jacquard knit featuring a ‘dachshing’ motif. Available on Hm.com; ₹ 1,999

Appliquéd Fringed Mohair-Blend Scarf

Owl's well

Jonathan Anderson’s designs for Loewe often feature animals: This vintage owl motif is from the archive of British ceramist Bernard Leach.

Available on Mrporter.com; $1,250 (around ₹1.03 lakh)

Set Of 6 Paper Angels

Angel hair

Impossibly cute paper angels, pre-cut with slots to assemble them, and a length of string to hang from your tree.

Available on In.skygoodies.co; ₹499

Tabard Argyle Sweater Vest

Vested interest

S.S. Daley’s botanical green argyle sweater vest is made from super-fine lambswool and mohair and represents a fresh take on a well-known motif.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; $494

Embroidered Bundled Up Pillow

Soft serve

This accent pillow featuring a cast of cute creatures bundled up against the cold will be the perfect addition to your Christmas couch.

Available on Anthropologie.com; $68

Hairon Cross Stool

Cross hairs

With leather-covered seats and brass studs on the edges, this set of stools is luxuriously decadent furniture.

Available on Artisanlab.in; ₹29,243