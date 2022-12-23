Have yourself a kitschy Christmas!

Appliquéd Fringed Mohair-Blend Scarf
Jonathan Anderson’s designs for Loewe often feature animals: This vintage owl motif is from the archive of British ceramist Bernard Leach.
Available on Mrporter.com; $1,250 (around ₹1.03 lakh)
Set Of 6 Paper Angels
Impossibly cute paper angels, pre-cut with slots to assemble them, and a length of string to hang from your tree.
Available on In.skygoodies.co; ₹499
Tabard Argyle Sweater Vest
S.S. Daley’s botanical green argyle sweater vest is made from super-fine lambswool and mohair and represents a fresh take on a well-known motif.
Available on Matchesfashion.com; $494
Embroidered Bundled Up Pillow
This accent pillow featuring a cast of cute creatures bundled up against the cold will be the perfect addition to your Christmas couch.
Available on Anthropologie.com; $68
Hairon Cross Stool
With leather-covered seats and brass studs on the edges, this set of stools is luxuriously decadent furniture.
Available on Artisanlab.in; ₹29,243