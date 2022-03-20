Has Holi done a number on your skin and hair?

Admit it: you love Holi but deplore the way it leaves your hair and skin feeling. No matter whether you're playing only with ‘organic’ and natural colours or the harshest artificial ones – they all do a number on you. However, incorporating practices and products like using smoothening serums, oils and softening face masks into your post Holi self-care routine will go a long way towards making those damages disappear. Lounge has rounded up a few products to add to your post-Holi shopping cart:

Wow Skin Science Ubtan Bathing Bar

Wow Skin Science Ubtan Bathing Bar

This bathing bar is infused with chickpea flour, sandalwood oil, saffron and turmeric extract, actives rich in antioxidants that protect skin damage caused by the free radicals. Chickpea flour is rich in minerals like zinc and copper and vitamin E that boost the skin renewal process and keep skin soft. Saffron extract has B vitamins that protect skin from UV damage and brightens skin tone. Turmeric extract contains vitamins, essential minerals and antimicrobial properties that soothe skin irritations and repair skin damage. Sandalwood oil has anti-inflammatory properties that calms skin and balances excess sebum. The bathing bar is made from vegan, cruelty-free and biodegradable ingredients. It has no phthalates, parabens, silicone, sulphates and artificial preservatives.

Available at buywow.in; ₹125

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

An intensive moisturizing overnight mask that makes skin look clear, bright and well-rested in the morning through the purification action of Laneige's “Sleep-tox” formula. The mask is light and water-based and doesn't feel sticky or heavy at all, and in fact feels instantly soothing on the skin – especially skin that's been chafed by all the chemicals and pigments in Holi colours. Apply after washing the face at night and using a toner and moisturiser right before going to bed.

Available on Tatacliq.com; ₹1850

Brillare Heavy Moisturising Shampoo For Dry, Frizzy Hair

Brillare shampoo

Brillare belives in honesty when it comes to terms like ‘organic’ and ‘natural’ that get thrown around a lot in personal care products, and is open about exactly how natural it is. This 86% natural shampoo with avocado, wheat and sugarcane extracts promises to treat frizzy hair by providinh intense hydration to the hair shaft and preventing loss of moisture from hair.

Available on brillare.co.in; ₹495

Murad Vita -C Glycolic Brightening Serum

Murad recently launched its products in India

Founded in 1989 by Los angeles-based dermatologist Dr Howard Murad, this clinical skincare label that quickly became a hit among celebrities recently launched in India. Its Vita-C Glycolic Brightening Serum is just what the doctor ordered for post-Holi skin with gold-stablizied Vitamin C (the gold makes it more bio-available for greater absorption) and glycolic acid which removes the dull surface cells. A dual-chamber delivery system stabilizes vitamin C to optimize efficacy while a calibrated cartridge delivers an exact dose every time.

Available on Nykaa.com; ₹6650

Kiehl's Smoothing Oil-Infused Leave In Concentrate

Kielhs leave-in conditioner

Tame frizz and smooth dry ends with this smoothing hair treatment with Argan Oil and Babassu Oil, which nourishes and smoothes hair without weighing it down and can be used on damp hair as a styling aid.

Available on Kiehls.in; ₹2,200