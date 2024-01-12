A curation of handcrafted objects to celebrate the spirit of Sankranti

On the Nose
Handcrafted gold nose pin with meenakari detailing in green, red and white inspired by Athangudi tiles. Available on mookuthi.com;
Rs. 23,950.
Six Yards of Art
Sage green khadi kanjeevaram silk sari with hand-painted kalamkari body and zari border by Archana Jaju. Available on ogaan.com;
Rs. 3,16,999.
Feel Bullish
This Channapatna toy by the Varnam Craft Collective is made with the wood of the Wrightia tinctoria plant and decorated with non-toxic oil paints. Available on varnamstore.in; Rs. 675 onwards.
Rule The Day
Embody the mood of the festival in this cherry red “Sun and Flower” print embroidered long dress with gathered side panels by designer Siddhartha Bansal. Available on ogaan.com; Rs. 25,000.
Statement Serve
A set of three spiffy kite-shaped, walnut-brown wooden servers with with long handles by Tessera. Available on perniaspopupshop.com;
Rs.1,850.
‘Desi’ Suave Factor
Nehru jacket in linen-satin base with phulkari embroidery. Available on perniaspopupshop.com; Rs. 10,875.
On The Green Side
Handcrafted clutch made from dried kouna grass native to the North-East by brand Forsarees. Available on flourish.shop; Rs. 1,050.
