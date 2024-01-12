A curation of handcrafted objects to celebrate the spirit of Sankranti From a nose pin inspired by ‘Athangudi’ tiles to a rich khadi Kanjeevaram saree and spiffy kite-shaped servers, our pick of artisanal objects embody the harvest festival /fashion/shop/handcrafted-objects-sankranti-sun-harvest-indian-festival-shopping-111704988635373.html 111704988635373 story

On the Nose

Handcrafted gold nose pin with meenakari detailing in green, red and white inspired by Athangudi tiles. Available on mookuthi.com;

Rs. 23,950.

Archana Jaju Sage Green Kalamkari Saree

Six Yards of Art

Sage green khadi kanjeevaram silk sari with hand-painted kalamkari body and zari border by Archana Jaju. Available on ogaan.com;

Rs. 3,16,999.

The Basava Channapatna toy (Varnam Craft Collective)

Feel Bullish

This Channapatna toy by the Varnam Craft Collective is made with the wood of the Wrightia tinctoria plant and decorated with non-toxic oil paints. Available on varnamstore.in; Rs. 675 onwards.

Cherry Red Embellished Long Dress by Siddhartha Bansal

Rule The Day

Embody the mood of the festival in this cherry red “Sun and Flower” print embroidered long dress with gathered side panels by designer Siddhartha Bansal. Available on ogaan.com; Rs. 25,000.

Tessera Walnut Brown Kite-Shaped Servers

Statement Serve

A set of three spiffy kite-shaped, walnut-brown wooden servers with with long handles by Tessera. Available on perniaspopupshop.com;

Rs.1,850.

Creamy Grey Phulkari Nehru Jacket by Paarsh

‘Desi’ Suave Factor

Nehru jacket in linen-satin base with phulkari embroidery. Available on perniaspopupshop.com; Rs. 10,875.

Embroidered Kouna Grass Clutch by Forsarees

On The Green Side

Handcrafted clutch made from dried kouna grass native to the North-East by brand Forsarees. Available on flourish.shop; Rs. 1,050.

