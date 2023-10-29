Halloween 2023: Give your style a scary spin A compendium of stylish objects inspired by Halloween /fashion/shop/halloween-2023-style-fashion-costumes-111698574051270.html 111698574051270 story

Catrina Skull With Roses: A handcrafted skull with rose detailing by Jay Strongwater. Cast in pewter and finished in 18-carat gold and enamel, with handpainted details. Available on neimanmarcus.com; ₹ 4,04,083

A compendium of stylish objects inspired by Halloween:

Belted Crystal And Feather-Embellished Crepe Gown

Oh Morticia

Black dress with sweeping A-line silhouette, jewelled waist belt and feather detailing by Andrew G.N.

Available on Net-a-porter.com; around ₹2,78,912

Godzilla X Kapoor: Kimono Shirt

Comic giant

Short-sleeve engineered shirt in oversized fit with a classic collar and concealed front button closure.

Available on dhruvkapoor. com; ₹18,500

Illuminated Hat

Which witch

Witch hat made of resin with pumpkins and battery-operated flickering candles on its brim by Mackenzie Child.

Available on neimanmarcus.com; ₹31,186

Nike Air Force 1 Low Skeleton-Black Sneakers

Ghost rider

A spooky rendition of the low-top design featuring glow-in-the-dark graphic of the bones of the foot on the sides of the upper.

Available on farfetch.com; ₹1,05,640

Aloha Co-Ord Set

Pumpkin spice

Coral-coloured sunflower print, full-sleeve shirt and trouser from Nautanky Menswear.

Available on elahe.in; ₹18,500