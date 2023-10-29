Halloween 2023: Give your style a scary spin

A compendium of stylish objects inspired by Halloween:
Black dress with sweeping A-line silhouette, jewelled waist belt and feather detailing by Andrew G.N.
Available on Net-a-porter.com; around ₹2,78,912
Short-sleeve engineered shirt in oversized fit with a classic collar and concealed front button closure.
Available on dhruvkapoor. com; ₹18,500
Witch hat made of resin with pumpkins and battery-operated flickering candles on its brim by Mackenzie Child.
Available on neimanmarcus.com; ₹31,186
A spooky rendition of the low-top design featuring glow-in-the-dark graphic of the bones of the foot on the sides of the upper.
Available on farfetch.com; ₹1,05,640
Coral-coloured sunflower print, full-sleeve shirt and trouser from Nautanky Menswear.
Available on elahe.in; ₹18,500