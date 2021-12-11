advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > Give your home a festive makeover with bespoke lighting

Give your home a festive makeover with bespoke lighting

A selection of handmade finds, customised designs and unique lamps to conjure that magical Christmas feeling

Book-shaped lamp from Etsy (left); table lamp from A Gentle Light. 
Book-shaped lamp from Etsy (left); table lamp from A Gentle Light. 

By Jahnabee Borah

LAST UPDATED 11.12.2021  |  02:00 PM IST

There are many ways to light up your home with that enchanting feeling of Christmas. Fairy lights are a no-fail option, but those who want to go that extra mile can get a statement lamp to transform their living space. Here is a list of lights that will not only add charm to the festive season, but also elevate your everyday decor. 

String lights from Earth Garden. 
String lights from Earth Garden. 

VINTAGE SHINE
Timeless, old-school filament bulb strings are exquisite. They can brighten up a balcony, patio or large window, depending on which space you want to draw attention to.
EarthGarden.in; 9,800

Cane lamp holder from Beruru.com.
Cane lamp holder from Beruru.com.

RUSTIC CHARM
Instead of hanging strings of fairy lights, fold them in a bunch and place them in this cane lamp holder. It can double up as a temporary home for battery-powered tea- light candles too. 
Beruru.com; 2,643

Battery-powered lamp from Ikea.
Battery-powered lamp from Ikea.

TIMELESS DOES IT
This battery-powered lamp will brighten any dark space—be it a corner, a lawn or a terrace for an intimate dinner. 
www.Ikea.com; 2,990

Floor lamp from Oorja.in
Floor lamp from Oorja.in

FULL BLOOM
This hand-crafted floor lamp, inspired by coconut flowers, could be a statement piece. The petals are made with banana paper and the stand is distressed copper armature, adding a touch of artistic flair. 
Oorjaa.in; 62,302

Book-shaped lamp available on Etsy.com. 
Book-shaped lamp available on Etsy.com. 

COSY CORNER 
Foldable, rechargeable and shaped like a book—there’s little not to like. Handmade with Dupont paper and LED bulbs, with a customisable cover of polyurethane leather, this lamp will make for a thoughtful festive gifting.
Etsy.com; available in two sizes, 3,006 for small and 3,771 for large

Table lamp from A Gentle Light
Table lamp from A Gentle Light

TEAK-ING THE RIGHT BOX
Made with just one block of teakwood, this handmade table lamp embodies warmth. The red floral design is, coincidentally, a nod to the Christmas colour palette.
@instagram/a.gentle.light; price on request

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    11.12.2021 | 02:00 PM IST

