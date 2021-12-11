Give your home a festive makeover with bespoke lighting

There are many ways to light up your home with that enchanting feeling of Christmas. Fairy lights are a no-fail option, but those who want to go that extra mile can get a statement lamp to transform their living space. Here is a list of lights that will not only add charm to the festive season, but also elevate your everyday decor.

advertisement

advertisement

Also read | This holiday season, be daring in your festive food pairings

String lights from Earth Garden.

VINTAGE SHINE

Timeless, old-school filament bulb strings are exquisite. They can brighten up a balcony, patio or large window, depending on which space you want to draw attention to.

EarthGarden.in; ₹9,800

Cane lamp holder from Beruru.com.

RUSTIC CHARM

Instead of hanging strings of fairy lights, fold them in a bunch and place them in this cane lamp holder. It can double up as a temporary home for battery-powered tea- light candles too.

Beruru.com; ₹2,643

Battery-powered lamp from Ikea.

TIMELESS DOES IT

This battery-powered lamp will brighten any dark space—be it a corner, a lawn or a terrace for an intimate dinner.

www.Ikea.com; ₹2,990

advertisement

advertisement

Floor lamp from Oorja.in

FULL BLOOM

This hand-crafted floor lamp, inspired by coconut flowers, could be a statement piece. The petals are made with banana paper and the stand is distressed copper armature, adding a touch of artistic flair.

Oorjaa.in; ₹62,302

Book-shaped lamp available on Etsy.com.

COSY CORNER

Foldable, rechargeable and shaped like a book—there’s little not to like. Handmade with Dupont paper and LED bulbs, with a customisable cover of polyurethane leather, this lamp will make for a thoughtful festive gifting.

Etsy.com; available in two sizes, ₹3,006 for small and ₹3,771 for large

Table lamp from A Gentle Light

TEAK-ING THE RIGHT BOX

Made with just one block of teakwood, this handmade table lamp embodies warmth. The red floral design is, coincidentally, a nod to the Christmas colour palette.

@instagram/a.gentle.light; price on request

advertisement

advertisement

Also read | Decided what you’re wearing to the party?