Home > Fashion> Shop > Diwali 2023 gifting guide: For the self-care specialists

Diwali 2023 gifting guide: For the self-care specialists

Festive gifting ideas for those who don’t need an excuse to pamper themselves

Forest Essentials Gentlemen’s Gift Box
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 03.11.2023  |  11:48 AM IST

SANDAL SHAVE
This Gentlemen’s Gift Box comes with a facial cleanser, a shaving cream, an aftershave spray and facial moisturiser (all infused with oils of Mysore sandalwood and orange peel), and a shaving brush. Available on Forestessentialsindia.com; Rs. 5,495.

Neroli Tangier Aromatherapy Gift Set from Goodearth
SCENT OF SLEEP
The tasteful Neroli Tangier Aromatherapy gift set includes a handcrafted ceramic fumer and tray, essential oil blend, brass beaker and six tea lights. Available on Goodearth.in; Rs. 6,500. 

The Bare Bar Diwali Hamper
BARE NECESSITIES
The Bare Bar Diwali Hamper comes loaded with a body oil, body butter, day and night facial oils, facial mist, facial roller, two soaps, lip balm and deodorant. Available on Flourish.com; Rs. 11,725.

Kansa Therapeutic Gift Box from Soultree
A TOUCH OF YOUTH
The Kansa Therapeutic Gift Box contains a Dual Kansa wand coupled with Soultree’s Advanced Kumkumadi Youthful Radiance Oil infused with organic Mogra Saffron. Available on Soultree.in; Rs.8,290.

