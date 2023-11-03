Diwali 2023 gifting guide: For the self-care specialists

SANDAL SHAVE
This Gentlemen’s Gift Box comes with a facial cleanser, a shaving cream, an aftershave spray and facial moisturiser (all infused with oils of Mysore sandalwood and orange peel), and a shaving brush. Available on Forestessentialsindia.com; Rs. 5,495.
SCENT OF SLEEP
The tasteful Neroli Tangier Aromatherapy gift set includes a handcrafted ceramic fumer and tray, essential oil blend, brass beaker and six tea lights. Available on Goodearth.in; Rs. 6,500.
BARE NECESSITIES
The Bare Bar Diwali Hamper comes loaded with a body oil, body butter, day and night facial oils, facial mist, facial roller, two soaps, lip balm and deodorant. Available on Flourish.com; Rs. 11,725.
A TOUCH OF YOUTH
The Kansa Therapeutic Gift Box contains a Dual Kansa wand coupled with Soultree’s Advanced Kumkumadi Youthful Radiance Oil infused with organic Mogra Saffron. Available on Soultree.in; Rs.8,290.
