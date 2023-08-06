advertisement

Friendship Day: Last-minute gift ideas for your chic pal

Friendship Day: Last-minute gift ideas for your chic pal

A guide to help you celebrate your friends and their sense of style

These Loewe glasses are perfect for a friend with a quirky sense of style. Available on Ssense.com for $360 (about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000)
By Riddhi Kuthiala
06.08.2023

Atkinsons' beloved fragrance blends the distinctive aroma of Earl Grey, with the rich, leathery tones of suede accord, sandalwood and oud, making it perfect for someone who enjoys deeper aromas. Available on atkinsons1799.com for €220 (about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23,000)
Help your friends arrive early to their meetings with the functional and chic Garmin Forerunner 265 sports watch. Available on Garmin.co.in for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,490.
Commemorate your friendship with trendy matching pearl chokers from Vivienne Westwood. Available on the Vivienne Westwood website for €170 (about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,945)
Chanel's Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour, available in 14 shades, has a perfect match for every friend. Available on Nordstrom.com for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,996.
