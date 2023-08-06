Friendship Day: Last-minute gift ideas for your chic pal A guide to help you celebrate your friends and their sense of style /fashion/shop/gift-fashion-beauty-friendship-day-friends-tom-ford-chanel-loewe-111690871207495.html 111690871207495 story

These Loewe glasses are perfect for a friend with a quirky sense of style. Available on Ssense.com for $360 (about ₹ 30,000)

Atkinsons' beloved fragrance blends the distinctive aroma of Earl Grey, with the rich, leathery tones of suede accord, sandalwood and oud, making it perfect for someone who enjoys deeper aromas. Available on atkinsons1799.com for €220 (about ₹ 23,000) Help your friends arrive early to their meetings with the functional and chic Garmin Forerunner 265 sports watch. Available on Garmin.co.in for ₹ 50,490. Commemorate your friendship with trendy matching pearl chokers from Vivienne Westwood. Available on the Vivienne Westwood website for €170 (about ₹ 17,945) Chanel's Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour, available in 14 shades, has a perfect match for every friend. Available on Nordstrom.com for ₹ 3,996.


