Get Wimbledon-ready with our picks for tennis season

Hand-drawn Court T-Shirt

Passing shot

From the official Wimbledon merch store, a 100% cotton tee with a hand-drawn court graphic in classic Wimbledon colours of green and purple.

Available on Shop.Wimbledon.com; ₹3,500

Wand Faux-leather Shoulder Bag

Advantage green

Stand studio’s signature Wanda shoulder bag is characterised by a quilted design crafted from vegan leather.

Available on Farfetch.com; $545

Leather-trimmed Shearling Bag Charm

Approach shot

Take your style game a notch higher with Anya Hindmarch’s bag charm, strung on a slim leather strap and made from plush shearling.

Available on Net-a-porter.com; $366.54

EleVen By Venus Williams Victory Tennis Dress

Love all

Super stylish tennis dress featuring a zip-front closure, an open lower back detail and a side slit that provides four-way stretch, making it court-ready.

Available on Elevenbyvenuswilliams.com; $148

Cariuma OCA Low Green Canvas

Cross court

Sustainable sneaker brand Cariuma’s signature sneaker OCA is crafted from organic cotton, natural rubber and recycled plastics, with a vegan insole.

Available on Cariuma.com; $79 (around ₹6,185)

Also read: 6 ways to sport stripes this summer