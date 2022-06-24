advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
PHOTOS VIDEOS
PHOTOS VIDEOS

Home > Fashion> Shop > Get Wimbledon-ready with our picks for tennis season 

Get Wimbledon-ready with our picks for tennis season

Game, set and match with stunning tennis-inspired fashion 

Tory Burch Convertible Stripe Tennis Tote: Canvas carry-all with a removable racket pocket and an interior zip pocket to store clothes or shoes to take you from court to after-party. Available on Toryburch.com; $398
Tory Burch Convertible Stripe Tennis Tote: Canvas carry-all with a removable racket pocket and an interior zip pocket to store clothes or shoes to take you from court to after-party. Available on Toryburch.com; $398
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 24.06.2022  |  11:05 AM IST

Listen to this article

Hand-drawn Court T-Shirt

Passing shot 
Passing shot 

From the official Wimbledon merch store, a 100% cotton tee with a hand-drawn court graphic in classic Wimbledon colours of green and purple.

Available on Shop.Wimbledon.com; 3,500

Wand Faux-leather Shoulder Bag

Advantage green
Advantage green

Stand studio’s signature Wanda shoulder bag is characterised by a quilted design crafted from vegan leather.

Available on Farfetch.com; $545

Leather-trimmed Shearling Bag Charm

Approach shot
Approach shot

Take your style game a notch higher with Anya Hindmarch’s bag charm, strung on a slim leather strap and made from plush shearling.

Available on Net-a-porter.com; $366.54

EleVen By Venus Williams Victory Tennis Dress

Love all 
Love all 

Super stylish tennis dress featuring a zip-front closure, an open lower back detail and a side slit that provides four-way stretch, making it court-ready.

Available on Elevenbyvenuswilliams.com; $148

Cariuma OCA Low Green Canvas

Cross court
Cross court

Sustainable sneaker brand Cariuma’s signature sneaker OCA is crafted from organic cotton, natural rubber and recycled plastics, with a vegan insole. 

Available on Cariuma.com; $79 (around 6,185)

Also read: 6 ways to sport stripes this summer

 

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    24.06.2022 | 11:05 AM IST

Next Story