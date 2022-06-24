Get Wimbledon-ready with our picks for tennis season

Hand-drawn Court T-Shirt
From the official Wimbledon merch store, a 100% cotton tee with a hand-drawn court graphic in classic Wimbledon colours of green and purple.
Available on Shop.Wimbledon.com; ₹3,500
Wand Faux-leather Shoulder Bag
Stand studio’s signature Wanda shoulder bag is characterised by a quilted design crafted from vegan leather.
Available on Farfetch.com; $545
Leather-trimmed Shearling Bag Charm
Take your style game a notch higher with Anya Hindmarch’s bag charm, strung on a slim leather strap and made from plush shearling.
Available on Net-a-porter.com; $366.54
EleVen By Venus Williams Victory Tennis Dress
Super stylish tennis dress featuring a zip-front closure, an open lower back detail and a side slit that provides four-way stretch, making it court-ready.
Available on Elevenbyvenuswilliams.com; $148
Cariuma OCA Low Green Canvas
Sustainable sneaker brand Cariuma’s signature sneaker OCA is crafted from organic cotton, natural rubber and recycled plastics, with a vegan insole.
Available on Cariuma.com; $79 (around ₹6,185)
