Get sporty in style with luxury sportswear

Harper Racer Rib Vest: US activewear brand Sweaty Betty is the new Lululemon. Here, its ribbed tank top with contrast trim; pair with a navy skirt for those casual tennis dates. Available on Sweatybetty.com; ₹ 3,700

Printed Cycling Tights In Green & Clear Onyx

Teal time

Adidas by Stella McCartney’s line of activewear is made of a high-performance yarn created using 50% upcycled ocean plastic.

Available on Stellamccartney.com; £70 (around ₹7,000)

Striped Stretch Cotton-Piqué Golf Dress

Swing in style

The Lacosté golf mini dress in stretchy cottonpiqué allows freedom of movement in style and comfort.

Available on Net-a-porter.com; $165.86 (around ₹13,500)

Merino Fair Isle Sweater

Isle see you

A classic ski sweater from Tory Burch Sport featuring a turtleneck and pattern inspired by vintage après-ski style.

Available on Toryburch.com; $328

Ryder Houndstooth Softshell Ski Suit

Slippery slope

Going skiing in Gulmarg? The ski suit from Perfect Moment, crafted in waterproof softshell in an oversized houndstooth pattern, is a must-have.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; $942

Logo Rainbow-Print Snow Boots

Moonwalking

Iconic snow boots from Moon Boot are making a comeback thanks to the revival of Y2K fashion. Here, the brand’s classic rainbow print boots.

Available on Farfetch.com; $387