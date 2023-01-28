Get sporty in style with luxury sportswear

Printed Cycling Tights In Green & Clear Onyx
Adidas by Stella McCartney’s line of activewear is made of a high-performance yarn created using 50% upcycled ocean plastic.
Available on Stellamccartney.com; £70 (around ₹7,000)
Striped Stretch Cotton-Piqué Golf Dress
The Lacosté golf mini dress in stretchy cottonpiqué allows freedom of movement in style and comfort.
Available on Net-a-porter.com; $165.86 (around ₹13,500)
Merino Fair Isle Sweater
A classic ski sweater from Tory Burch Sport featuring a turtleneck and pattern inspired by vintage après-ski style.
Available on Toryburch.com; $328
Ryder Houndstooth Softshell Ski Suit
Going skiing in Gulmarg? The ski suit from Perfect Moment, crafted in waterproof softshell in an oversized houndstooth pattern, is a must-have.
Available on Matchesfashion.com; $942
Logo Rainbow-Print Snow Boots
Iconic snow boots from Moon Boot are making a comeback thanks to the revival of Y2K fashion. Here, the brand’s classic rainbow print boots.
Available on Farfetch.com; $387