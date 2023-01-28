advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > Get sporty in style with luxury sportswear

Get sporty in style with luxury sportswear

Going golfing? Skiing in Gulmarg? Our covet list this week rounds up the best in luxury sportswear

Harper Racer Rib Vest: US activewear brand Sweaty Betty is the new Lululemon. Here, its ribbed tank top with contrast trim; pair with a navy skirt for those casual tennis dates. Available on Sweatybetty.com; 3,700
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 28.01.2023  |  12:18 PM IST

Printed Cycling Tights In Green & Clear Onyx

Teal time
Teal time

Adidas by Stella McCartney’s line of activewear is made of a high-performance yarn created using 50% upcycled ocean plastic.

Available on Stellamccartney.com; £70 (around 7,000)

Striped Stretch Cotton-Piqué Golf Dress

Swing in style
Swing in style

The Lacosté golf mini dress in stretchy cottonpiqué allows freedom of movement in style and comfort.

Available on Net-a-porter.com; $165.86 (around 13,500)

Merino Fair Isle Sweater

Isle see you
Isle see you

A classic ski sweater from Tory Burch Sport featuring a turtleneck and pattern inspired by vintage après-ski style.

Available on Toryburch.com; $328

Ryder Houndstooth Softshell Ski Suit

Slippery slope
Slippery slope

Going skiing in Gulmarg? The ski suit from Perfect Moment, crafted in waterproof softshell in an oversized houndstooth pattern, is a must-have.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; $942

Logo Rainbow-Print Snow Boots

Moonwalking
Moonwalking

Iconic snow boots from Moon Boot are making a comeback thanks to the revival of Y2K fashion. Here, the brand’s classic rainbow print boots.

Available on Farfetch.com; $387

 

