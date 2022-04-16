advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > Get ready for your resort holiday in style 

Get ready for your resort holiday in style

A guide to the latest resortwear by Indian designers 

Made using recycled acrylic beads, this cute bag is perfect for carrying sunscreen, lip balm and your journal to the beach. Available on nadi-nadi.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3000
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 16.04.2022  |  11:38 AM IST

Listen to this article

A compendium of stylish resortwear for your summer vacays:

Side Cowl Skirt With Off-Shoulder Top

All yellow
Yellow bougainvillea print side cowl skirt with an off- shoulder top, both in satin, from designer Nupur Kanoi.

Available on Nupurkanoi. co.in; 22,800

Hakuna Matata Sliders

Slide right
Sunny sliders with a leatherette base and fabric bows, perfect for lounging.

Available on Fizzygoblet.com; 2,690

Laana Wrap Dress

It's a wrap
Collared wrap dress in hand-dyed silk from sustainable fashion label REIK.

Available on Reik.in; 17,000

QUAD Printed Shirt

Loopy twist
From Saaksha & Kinni’s QUAD Spring-Summer ‘22 collection, a poplin shirt paired with relaxed-fit denims.

Available on Saakshakinni.com; 12,000-27,000 (made to order)

Multiway Scarf Blouse

Knot this
From Verandah’s Jharoka Resort ‘22 collection, an overlay made of sustainable material Bemberg™, with a vibrant botanical print.

Available on Studioverandah. com; $375 (around 28,500)

Kai And Nemo Hoop Earrings

Find Nemo
Resort and swimwear brand Flirtatious’ hoop earrings, with white agate and fish motif detailing. 

Available on Flirtatious.in; 3,200

 

 

    16.04.2022 | 11:38 AM IST

