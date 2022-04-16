Get ready for your resort holiday in style

A compendium of stylish resortwear for your summer vacays:

Side Cowl Skirt With Off-Shoulder Top

All yellow

Yellow bougainvillea print side cowl skirt with an off- shoulder top, both in satin, from designer Nupur Kanoi.

Available on Nupurkanoi. co.in; ₹22,800

Hakuna Matata Sliders

Slide right

Sunny sliders with a leatherette base and fabric bows, perfect for lounging.

Available on Fizzygoblet.com; ₹2,690

Laana Wrap Dress

It's a wrap

Collared wrap dress in hand-dyed silk from sustainable fashion label REIK.

Available on Reik.in; ₹17,000

QUAD Printed Shirt

Loopy twist

From Saaksha & Kinni’s QUAD Spring-Summer ‘22 collection, a poplin shirt paired with relaxed-fit denims.

Available on Saakshakinni.com; ₹12,000-27,000 (made to order)

Multiway Scarf Blouse

Knot this

From Verandah’s Jharoka Resort ‘22 collection, an overlay made of sustainable material Bemberg™, with a vibrant botanical print.

Available on Studioverandah. com; $375 (around ₹28,500)

Kai And Nemo Hoop Earrings

Find Nemo

Resort and swimwear brand Flirtatious’ hoop earrings, with white agate and fish motif detailing.

Available on Flirtatious.in; ₹3,200