Get ready for your resort holiday in style

A compendium of stylish resortwear for your summer vacays:
Side Cowl Skirt With Off-Shoulder Top
Yellow bougainvillea print side cowl skirt with an off- shoulder top, both in satin, from designer Nupur Kanoi.
Available on Nupurkanoi. co.in; ₹22,800
Hakuna Matata Sliders
Sunny sliders with a leatherette base and fabric bows, perfect for lounging.
Available on Fizzygoblet.com; ₹2,690
Laana Wrap Dress
Collared wrap dress in hand-dyed silk from sustainable fashion label REIK.
Available on Reik.in; ₹17,000
QUAD Printed Shirt
From Saaksha & Kinni’s QUAD Spring-Summer ‘22 collection, a poplin shirt paired with relaxed-fit denims.
Available on Saakshakinni.com; ₹12,000-27,000 (made to order)
Multiway Scarf Blouse
From Verandah’s Jharoka Resort ‘22 collection, an overlay made of sustainable material Bemberg™, with a vibrant botanical print.
Available on Studioverandah. com; $375 (around ₹28,500)
Kai And Nemo Hoop Earrings
Resort and swimwear brand Flirtatious’ hoop earrings, with white agate and fish motif detailing.
Available on Flirtatious.in; ₹3,200