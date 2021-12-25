From ‘Last Christmas’ to ‘Santa Baby’

Iconic Christmas pop songs that are eternally hummable.
Vasstram Red Zipper Jumpsuit
This reminded us of Mariah Carey’s red zippered jumpsuit from the snow-filled music video of All I Want For Christmas Is You. Throw on a jumper for more cosy feels and find some snow. Available on Onceuponatrunk.com; ₹5,590
Balmain Black And White Cropped Jacket
In 2001, Destiny’s Child sang about a crop jacket with dirty denim jeans. Who knew fashion would bring short coats back so soon!
Available on Farfetch.com; $2,285
Faux Fur Trapper Hat
For a hot minute back there, Ariana Grande’s video for her hit song Santa Tell Me made trapper hats cool. Recreate the look with this number.
Available on Nykaafashion.com; ₹1,499
Loro Piana Cable-knit Cashmere Sweater
Perhaps the most famous Christmas song ever, WHAM!’s Last Christmas conferred coolth upon chunky turtleneck sweaters.
Available on net-a-porter.com; $3,187.98 (around ₹2.41 lakh)
Tiffany T T1 Wide Ring
Thinking of Eartha Kitt’s provocative, subversive Christmas song—especially the references to “decorations bought at Tiffany’s” and “a ring (I don’t mean on the phone)”.
Available on Tiffany.co.in; ₹3.25 lakh
Cinnamon Roll- Scented Pillar Candles
It’s a blink and you miss it moment from John Legend’s cover of the iconic song Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, but these red candles inspired by that moment are too Christmassy to miss.
Available on Radliving.in; ₹1,099
Also read: Your stylish guide to Very Peri