From ‘Last Christmas’ to ‘Santa Baby’

Iconic Christmas pop songs that are eternally hummable.

advertisement

advertisement

Vasstram Red Zipper Jumpsuit

All I Want For Christmas

This reminded us of Mariah Carey’s red zippered jumpsuit from the snow-filled music video of All I Want For Christmas Is You. Throw on a jumper for more cosy feels and find some snow. Available on Onceuponatrunk.com; ₹5,590

Balmain Black And White Cropped Jacket

8 Days of Christmas

In 2001, Destiny’s Child sang about a crop jacket with dirty denim jeans. Who knew fashion would bring short coats back so soon!

Available on Farfetch.com; $2,285

Faux Fur Trapper Hat

Santa Tell Me

For a hot minute back there, Ariana Grande’s video for her hit song Santa Tell Me made trapper hats cool. Recreate the look with this number.

advertisement

advertisement

Available on Nykaafashion.com; ₹1,499

Loro Piana Cable-knit Cashmere Sweater

Last Christmas

Perhaps the most famous Christmas song ever, WHAM!’s Last Christmas conferred coolth upon chunky turtleneck sweaters.

Available on net-a-porter.com; $3,187.98 (around ₹2.41 lakh)

Tiffany T T1 Wide Ring

Santa Baby

Thinking of Eartha Kitt’s provocative, subversive Christmas song—especially the references to “decorations bought at Tiffany’s” and “a ring (I don’t mean on the phone)”.

Available on Tiffany.co.in; ₹3.25 lakh

Cinnamon Roll- Scented Pillar Candles

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

It’s a blink and you miss it moment from John Legend’s cover of the iconic song Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, but these red candles inspired by that moment are too Christmassy to miss.

advertisement

advertisement

Available on Radliving.in; ₹1,099

Also read: Your stylish guide to Very Peri