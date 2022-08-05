advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
PHOTOS VIDEOSQUICK READS
PHOTOS VIDEOSQUICK READS

Home > Fashion> Shop > Five ways to riff of the Regency  

Five ways to riff of the Regency

With Bridgerton and Persuasion, the English Regency fashion aesthetic has found takers again in fresh and new avatars   

Lara Tulle Glove: From Cornelia James, glove-makers to the British queen, a wrist-length glove in fine tulle with a full Harlequin cuff to complete your look. Available on Corneliajames.com; £145 (around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>‌13,975)
Lara Tulle Glove: From Cornelia James, glove-makers to the British queen, a wrist-length glove in fine tulle with a full Harlequin cuff to complete your look. Available on Corneliajames.com; £145 (around ‌13,975)
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 05.08.2022  |  04:25 PM IST

Listen to this article

With Bridgerton and Persuasion, the English Regency fashion aesthetic has found takers again, in fresh and new avatars. Lounge tells you how to rock it with some predictable and some unusual choices.

Irish Cookie Corset Lehnga

It's a cinch
It's a cinch

Bridgerton meets Masaba Masaba in this high-waist lehnga with an embellished hem, gold button detailing on placket and cuffs and a satin shirt/bodice.

Available on Houseofmasaba.com; 28,000

Men’s Polka Dot Silk Scarf

Play the polka 
Play the polka 

Tie your neckcloth to perfection with this polka- dotted silk scarf made from finest Italian silk.

Available on Nordstrom.com; ‌26,523

Yvette Ivory Brocade Dress

Bling on brocade
Bling on brocade

Be the debutante of the season with this brocade dress with a hint of an empire waist, dramatic puff-sleeves and a corset-cut bodice.

Available on Markarian-nyc.com; ‌2,92,100

S&N Navy Waistcoat

 

Get vested
Get vested

Wool and viscose blend waistcoat with a faux leather belt detail on the waist and shoulder and a contrasting pocket square from S&N by Shantanu and Nikhil. 

Available on Thecollective.in; 18,000

 

 

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    05.08.2022 | 04:25 PM IST

Next Story