Five ways to riff of the Regency

With Bridgerton and Persuasion, the English Regency fashion aesthetic has found takers again, in fresh and new avatars. Lounge tells you how to rock it with some predictable and some unusual choices.

Irish Cookie Corset Lehnga

It's a cinch

Bridgerton meets Masaba Masaba in this high-waist lehnga with an embellished hem, gold button detailing on placket and cuffs and a satin shirt/bodice.

Available on Houseofmasaba.com; ₹28,000

Men’s Polka Dot Silk Scarf

Play the polka

Tie your neckcloth to perfection with this polka- dotted silk scarf made from finest Italian silk.

Available on Nordstrom.com; ₹‌26,523

Yvette Ivory Brocade Dress

Bling on brocade

Be the debutante of the season with this brocade dress with a hint of an empire waist, dramatic puff-sleeves and a corset-cut bodice.

Available on Markarian-nyc.com; ₹‌2,92,100

S&N Navy Waistcoat

Get vested

Wool and viscose blend waistcoat with a faux leather belt detail on the waist and shoulder and a contrasting pocket square from S&N by Shantanu and Nikhil.

Available on Thecollective.in; ₹18,000