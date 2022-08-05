Five ways to riff of the Regency

With Bridgerton and Persuasion, the English Regency fashion aesthetic has found takers again, in fresh and new avatars. Lounge tells you how to rock it with some predictable and some unusual choices.
Irish Cookie Corset Lehnga
Bridgerton meets Masaba Masaba in this high-waist lehnga with an embellished hem, gold button detailing on placket and cuffs and a satin shirt/bodice.
Available on Houseofmasaba.com; ₹28,000
Men’s Polka Dot Silk Scarf
Tie your neckcloth to perfection with this polka- dotted silk scarf made from finest Italian silk.
Available on Nordstrom.com; ₹26,523
Yvette Ivory Brocade Dress
Be the debutante of the season with this brocade dress with a hint of an empire waist, dramatic puff-sleeves and a corset-cut bodice.
Available on Markarian-nyc.com; ₹2,92,100
S&N Navy Waistcoat
Wool and viscose blend waistcoat with a faux leather belt detail on the waist and shoulder and a contrasting pocket square from S&N by Shantanu and Nikhil.
Available on Thecollective.in; ₹18,000