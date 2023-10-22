Style guide: This festive season, go bright and bold
Tired of seeing pastel colours everywhere? Let's go back to adding more striking shades to your wardrobe for festivals, parties and more
Raw Mango's Naguar and Bagoli includes a bright green silk kurta with 'gota' work, and a matching green organza and silk sharara with a ‘gota’ border. Available on rawmango.com; ₹65,320
Ritu Kumar's Red Villa Embroidered Saree With Unstitched Blouse is the perfect addition to the traditional section of your wardrobe. Available in stores and online; ₹1.50 lakh.
Ranna Gill's Cienna Tunic Set brings together sequin work and multicolour thread embellishments in a chic outfit. Available on Rannagill.co.in; ₹37,800
You can team this Kasturi Kundal Banarasi Handloom Jacket with a sari, kurta-kameez, even a dress. Available on azafashions.com; ₹48,000.