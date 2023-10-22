Style guide: This festive season, go bright and bold Tired of seeing pastel colours everywhere? Let's go back to adding more striking shades to your wardrobe for festivals, parties and more /fashion/shop/festive-season-2023-fashion-trends-111697953843549.html 111697953843549 story

Raw Mango's Naguar and Bagoli includes a bright green silk kurta with 'gota' work, and a matching green organza and silk sharara with a ‘gota’ border. Available on rawmango.com; ₹ 65,320

Ritu Kumar's Red Villa Embroidered Saree With Unstitched Blouse is the perfect addition to the traditional section of your wardrobe. Available in stores and online; ₹ 1.50 lakh. Ranna Gill's Cienna Tunic Set brings together sequin work and multicolour thread embellishments in a chic outfit. Available on Rannagill.co.in; ₹ 37,800 Also read: On our covet list: From the runways of the Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI You can team this Kasturi Kundal Banarasi Handloom Jacket with a sari, kurta-kameez, even a dress. Available on azafashions.com; ₹ 48,000. Also read: 4 essentials for a perfect fall wardrobe FIRST PUBLISHED

