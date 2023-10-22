advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > Style guide: This festive season, go bright and bold

Style guide: This festive season, go bright and bold

Tired of seeing pastel colours everywhere? Let's go back to adding more striking shades to your wardrobe for festivals, parties and more

Raw Mango's Naguar and Bagoli includes a bright green silk kurta with 'gota' work, and a matching green organza and silk sharara with a ‘gota’ border. Available on rawmango.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>65,320
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 22.10.2023  |  05:00 PM IST
Ritu Kumar's Red Villa Embroidered Saree With Unstitched Blouse is the perfect addition to the traditional section of your wardrobe. Available in stores and online; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 lakh.
Ranna Gill's Cienna Tunic Set brings together sequin work and multicolour thread embellishments in a chic outfit. Available on Rannagill.co.in; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>37,800
You can team this Kasturi Kundal Banarasi Handloom Jacket with a sari, kurta-kameez, even a dress. Available on azafashions.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>48,000.
