Fendi gives menswear a gender-fluid touch 

Fendi gives menswear a gender-fluid touch

At the ongoing Milan men's fashion week, designer Silvia Venturini Fendi celebrated the classic wardrobe with a twist

Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 16.01.2022  |  04:42 PM IST
Fendi’s fall 2022 collection offered the brand's disciplined tailoring with elements of feminine silhouettes.
Fendi’s fall 2022 collection offered the brand's disciplined tailoring with elements of feminine silhouettes. (AFP)
While most of the collection had a toned-down colour palette in grey, black and ivory, there were some welcome pop of colours like reds and greens.
While most of the collection had a toned-down colour palette in grey, black and ivory, there were some welcome pop of colours like reds and greens. (AFP)
The outerwear had loose, slotted sleeves, giving a gender-fluid vibe.
The outerwear had loose, slotted sleeves, giving a gender-fluid vibe. (AFP)
The entire collection celebrates the beauty of traditional menswear aesthetic, without being tied down by the conventional standards.
The entire collection celebrates the beauty of traditional menswear aesthetic, without being tied down by the conventional standards. (AFP)

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    16.01.2022 | 04:42 PM IST

