Home > Fashion> Shop > On Father’s Day, celebrate Indian craftsmanship

On Father’s Day, celebrate Indian craftsmanship

What better way to celebrate Father’s Day than by shining a light on the contribution of Indian craft traditions to menswear

Handcrafted pure linen shirt from Khanijo with hand-embroidered hot-air balloons in an unusual placement pattern. Available on Khanijo.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,500
By Shrabonti Bagchi
LAST PUBLISHED 16.06.2023  |  03:51 PM IST

Kurta & Dhoti

 

Don Draper
Ditch churidars and pants and opt for a dhoti with this Tarun Tahiliani set featuring a moga satin-silk kurta with draped pleats.

Available on Taruntahiliani.com; 89,900

Heirloom Pure Pashmina Shawl

Deer deer
Pashmina silk and wool shawl intricately embroidered with whimsical sylvan details like swans and deer.

Available on Taroob.in; 80,000

Travel Almanac

Plan B
Chronicle your travels with this stylish travel almanac, bound in soft Italian FSC certified paper stock and foil stamped gold for extra oomph.

Available on Originone.in; 1,750

Twin Ring

Shine on
This ornate ring in gold has pavé-set diamonds on the band and raised prong-set diamonds facing each other.

Available on Vibewithmoi.in; 92,700

Recycled Leather Backpack

Back to basics
Made of recycled PET microfibre leather, this backpack from design house Funky Kalakar stands out for its unusual bucket shape.

Available on Ogaan.com; 4,250

Eden Cufflinks

Garden of Eden
Gorgeous brass cufflinks with a Mughal-inspired inlay picked out in delicate gold and ivory enamel.

Available on HouseofBadnore.com; 2,500

Ustica rug

Under the rug
Handwoven from natural jute, the Ustica rug's muted colours and straight line patterns are reminiscent of the works of Piet Mondrian. 

Available on Therugrepublic.com; 11,900.00 for 120 x 180 cm

