On Father’s Day, celebrate Indian craftsmanship

What better way to celebrate Father’s Day than by shining a light on the contribution of Indian craft traditions to menswear.
Kurta & Dhoti
Ditch churidars and pants and opt for a dhoti with this Tarun Tahiliani set featuring a moga satin-silk kurta with draped pleats.
Available on Taruntahiliani.com; ₹89,900
Pashmina silk and wool shawl intricately embroidered with whimsical sylvan details like swans and deer.
Available on Taroob.in; ₹80,000
Chronicle your travels with this stylish travel almanac, bound in soft Italian FSC certified paper stock and foil stamped gold for extra oomph.
Available on Originone.in; ₹1,750
This ornate ring in gold has pavé-set diamonds on the band and raised prong-set diamonds facing each other.
Available on Vibewithmoi.in; ₹92,700
Made of recycled PET microfibre leather, this backpack from design house Funky Kalakar stands out for its unusual bucket shape.
Available on Ogaan.com; ₹4,250
Gorgeous brass cufflinks with a Mughal-inspired inlay picked out in delicate gold and ivory enamel.
Available on HouseofBadnore.com; ₹ 2,500
Handwoven from natural jute, the Ustica rug's muted colours and straight line patterns are reminiscent of the works of Piet Mondrian.
Available on Therugrepublic.com; ₹11,900.00 for 120 x 180 cm
