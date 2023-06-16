On Father’s Day, celebrate Indian craftsmanship What better way to celebrate Father’s Day than by shining a light on the contribution of Indian craft traditions to menswear /fashion/shop/fathers-day-2023-gifting-guide-111686908596171.html 111686908596171 story

Handcrafted pure linen shirt from Khanijo with hand-embroidered hot-air balloons in an unusual placement pattern. Available on Khanijo.com; ₹ 8,500

What better way to celebrate Father’s Day than by shining a light on the contribution of Indian craft traditions to menswear.

Kurta & Dhoti

Don Draper

Ditch churidars and pants and opt for a dhoti with this Tarun Tahiliani set featuring a moga satin-silk kurta with draped pleats.

Available on Taruntahiliani.com; ₹89,900

Heirloom Pure Pashmina Shawl

Deer deer

Pashmina silk and wool shawl intricately embroidered with whimsical sylvan details like swans and deer.

Available on Taroob.in; ₹80,000

Travel Almanac

Plan B

Chronicle your travels with this stylish travel almanac, bound in soft Italian FSC certified paper stock and foil stamped gold for extra oomph.

Available on Originone.in; ₹1,750

Twin Ring

Shine on

This ornate ring in gold has pavé-set diamonds on the band and raised prong-set diamonds facing each other.

Available on Vibewithmoi.in; ₹92,700

Recycled Leather Backpack

Back to basics

Made of recycled PET microfibre leather, this backpack from design house Funky Kalakar stands out for its unusual bucket shape.

Available on Ogaan.com; ₹4,250

Eden Cufflinks

Garden of Eden

Gorgeous brass cufflinks with a Mughal-inspired inlay picked out in delicate gold and ivory enamel.

Available on HouseofBadnore.com; ₹ 2,500

Ustica rug

Under the rug

Handwoven from natural jute, the Ustica rug's muted colours and straight line patterns are reminiscent of the works of Piet Mondrian.

Available on Therugrepublic.com; ₹11,900.00 for 120 x 180 cm

