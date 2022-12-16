Fashion’s smooth-as-velvet turn

This week’s covet list features a deep dive into the velvet underground:
Dart Dress in Emerald Green
Luxe, jewel-toned viscose velvet dress with subtle embroidery at the borders to keep you warm and on-style this winter.
Available on Nicobar.com; ₹9,000
Cropped Velvet Sweatshirt
Stylish short sweatshirt in black velvet with intricate faux leather details from S&N By Shantnu & Nikhil.
Available on Shantanunikhil.com; ₹8,500
Red Ashwani Velvet Stocking
Indian-origin designer Sudha Pennathur’s holiday goodies retail at top US stores like Neiman Marcus and Saks. Here, a hand-embroidered X'mas stocking.
Available on Shop.Pennathur.com; $35
Beige Velvet Tie-dye Sherwani Set
Can velvet be tie-dyed? Designer Vikram Phadnis does just that with this beige and navy blue velvet tie-dye sherwani with French knots and a mandarin collar.
Available on Azafashions.com; ₹34,500
Velvet Tapestry Mule
From Brazilian luxury brand Farm Rio, a soft velvet mule with vibrant embroidery that lends breezy, tropical vibes.
Available on Nordstrom.com; ₹11,138
Loren Armchair
Inspired by the mid-century modern aesthetic, the Loren armchair has a swivel base and is upholstered in rich blue velvet.
Available on Shop.Delightfull.eu; €3,150 (around ₹2.77 lakh)
