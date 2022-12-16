Fashion’s smooth-as-velvet turn This week’s covet list features a deep dive into the velvet underground /fashion/shop/fashions-smooth-as-velvet-turn-111671180360634.html 111671180360634 story

Puffer Crushed-Velvet Shoulder Bag: Made of tactile crushed velvet to create a voluminous profile, Saint Laurent’s emerald-green Puffer bag is accented with a gold sliding chain and YSL plaque. Available on Matchesfashion.com; $2,383 (around ₹ 1.96 lakh)

This week’s covet list features a deep dive into the velvet underground:

Dart Dress in Emerald Green

Jewel bright

Luxe, jewel-toned viscose velvet dress with subtle embroidery at the borders to keep you warm and on-style this winter.

Available on Nicobar.com; ₹9,000

Cropped Velvet Sweatshirt

Crop up

Stylish short sweatshirt in black velvet with intricate faux leather details from S&N By Shantnu & Nikhil.

Available on Shantanunikhil.com; ₹8,500

Red Ashwani Velvet Stocking

Be socksy

Indian-origin designer Sudha Pennathur’s holiday goodies retail at top US stores like Neiman Marcus and Saks. Here, a hand-embroidered X'mas stocking.

Available on Shop.Pennathur.com; $35

Beige Velvet Tie-dye Sherwani Set

To dye for

Can velvet be tie-dyed? Designer Vikram Phadnis does just that with this beige and navy blue velvet tie-dye sherwani with French knots and a mandarin collar.

Available on Azafashions.com; ₹34,500

Velvet Tapestry Mule

Mossy mule

From Brazilian luxury brand Farm Rio, a soft velvet mule with vibrant embroidery that lends breezy, tropical vibes.

Available on Nordstrom.com; ₹11,138

Loren Armchair

Sofa Loren

Inspired by the mid-century modern aesthetic, the Loren armchair has a swivel base and is upholstered in rich blue velvet.

Available on Shop.Delightfull.eu; €3,150 (around ₹2.77 lakh)

Also read: Stylish outfits and accessories for your pets