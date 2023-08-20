How to add a dash of art and colour to your closet and home

This handmade Lladró porcelain sculpture, Venetian Fantasy Sculpture, with a floral headdress will add an elegant touch to any drawing room. Available on lladro.com; ₹22.78 lakh
This statement ring by Hanut Singh is set with abalone, pearls, diamonds and multi-sapphire. Available on Hanutsingh.com; price on request
This Hermès Ca Decoiffe Scarf 90 silk- twill scarf with hand-rolled edges can be worn around the neck, as a headscarf, at the waist, and even as a top on a weekend. Available on Hermes.com; $510 (around ₹43,000)
Elevate your everyday outfit with this Long Shawl Collar Silk Overlay in crinkled silk, by Titli. It can work well over a plain or printed shirt, dress or kurta. Available on Goodearth.in; ₹19,800