advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Shop > How to add a dash of art and colour to your closet and home

How to add a dash of art and colour to your closet and home

A shopping guide to help you make your wardrobe and drawing room more chic and trendy

Inspired by Salvador Dali’s Sunflower Goddess, this Petals Gala blazer set by Jatin Malik beautifully brings together appliqué and sequin work. Available on Jatinmalikcouture.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>72,500
Inspired by Salvador Dali’s Sunflower Goddess, this Petals Gala blazer set by Jatin Malik beautifully brings together appliqué and sequin work. Available on Jatinmalikcouture.com; 72,500
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 20.08.2023  |  11:00 AM IST
Make a flashy statement with this Franck Muller Cintrée Curvex Retrograde Hour Tourbillon watch dripping with colours and precious gems. Available at Franck Muller stores; price on request
Make a flashy statement with this Franck Muller Cintrée Curvex Retrograde Hour Tourbillon watch dripping with colours and precious gems. Available at Franck Muller stores; price on request

Also read: Here come the mothers of the bride and groom

 

 

This handmade Lladró porcelain sculpture, Venetian Fantasy Sculpture, with a floral headdress will add an elegant touch to any drawing room. Available on lladro.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22.78 lakh
This handmade Lladró porcelain sculpture, Venetian Fantasy Sculpture, with a floral headdress will add an elegant touch to any drawing room. Available on lladro.com; 22.78 lakh
This statement ring by Hanut Singh is set with abalone, pearls, diamonds and multi-sapphire. Available on Hanutsingh.com; price on request
This statement ring by Hanut Singh is set with abalone, pearls, diamonds and multi-sapphire. Available on Hanutsingh.com; price on request
This Hermès Ca Decoiffe Scarf 90 silk- twill scarf with hand-rolled edges can be worn around the neck, as a headscarf, at the waist, and even as a top on a weekend. Available on Hermes.com; $510 (around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43,000)
This Hermès Ca Decoiffe Scarf 90 silk- twill scarf with hand-rolled edges can be worn around the neck, as a headscarf, at the waist, and even as a top on a weekend. Available on Hermes.com; $510 (around 43,000)
Elevate your everyday outfit with this Long Shawl Collar Silk Overlay in crinkled silk, by Titli. It can work well over a plain or printed shirt, dress or kurta. Available on Goodearth.in; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19,800
Elevate your everyday outfit with this Long Shawl Collar Silk Overlay in crinkled silk, by Titli. It can work well over a plain or printed shirt, dress or kurta. Available on Goodearth.in; 19,800

Also read: Why the raffia bag is more than just a beachwear accessory

Next Story