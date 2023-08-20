How to add a dash of art and colour to your closet and home A shopping guide to help you make your wardrobe and drawing room more chic and trendy /fashion/shop/fashion-trends-art-colour-closet-home-decor-111692506406985.html 111692506406985 story

Inspired by Salvador Dali’s Sunflower Goddess, this Petals Gala blazer set by Jatin Malik beautifully brings together appliqué and sequin work. Available on Jatinmalikcouture.com; ₹ 72,500

Make a flashy statement with this Franck Muller Cintrée Curvex Retrograde Hour Tourbillon watch dripping with colours and precious gems. Available at Franck Muller stores; price on request This handmade Lladró porcelain sculpture, Venetian Fantasy Sculpture, with a floral headdress will add an elegant touch to any drawing room. Available on lladro.com; ₹ 22.78 lakh This statement ring by Hanut Singh is set with abalone, pearls, diamonds and multi-sapphire. Available on Hanutsingh.com; price on request This Hermès Ca Decoiffe Scarf 90 silk- twill scarf with hand-rolled edges can be worn around the neck, as a headscarf, at the waist, and even as a top on a weekend. Available on Hermes.com; $510 (around ₹ 43,000) Elevate your everyday outfit with this Long Shawl Collar Silk Overlay in crinkled silk, by Titli. It can work well over a plain or printed shirt, dress or kurta. Available on Goodearth.in; ₹ 19,800


