Fashion today is all about texture

Lounge picks of objects with interesting textural detailing created using various techniques, from sequins to shearling:
Phoenix Mashru Bib
This mashru silk tasselled blouse/bib from Aroka, paired here with the brand’s Lustrous Lullaby sari in satin silk, is hand-smocked to create a woven-textured effect.
Available on Theverandah.co.in; bib, ₹ 8,500 and sari, ₹ 19,000
Nargis Hybrid Midi Dress
Velvet and pleats add texture to this fiery red midi dress from Bhaane featuring a recycled velvet bodice with a crew neck, short sleeves and a voluminous, pleated skirt.
Available on Lemillindia.com; ₹13,500
Gatsby Silver Embellished Cushion
Silver zari handwork elevates this elegant cushion from Casa Pop with Art Deco luxury motifs.
Available on Casa-pop.com; ₹ 18,000 for a set of 2
Rick Owens + Converse High-Top Sneakers
Made in the “Turbodrk Chuck 70” style from Rick Owens’ collaboration with Converse, this smart pair features zebra-print faux shearling uppers.
Available on Net-aporter.com; around ₹ 19,000
Leather-Trimmed Shearling Jacket
Loewe jacket inspired by classic aviator styles, crafted from shearling, with adjustable buckle fastening leather straps.
Available on Mrporter.com; around ₹ 4.9 lakh
Celine Draped Sequin Skirt
Embroidered with all-over sequins, this midi-length, high-waist skirt from Celine is perfect for club nights.
Available on 24S.com; £5,500
Sherni Leopard Weave Placemats
In bold leopard and tiger prints, the Sherni collection from Rihaa is handwoven by craftswomen from Odisha.
Available on Rihaa.com; ₹ 1,750