Fashion today is all about texture

Sphere-Handle Shearling Clutch Bag: Italian shearling adds a tactile update to Jil Sander’s classic sphere-handled clutch bag, making it a dream in beige. Available on Matchesfashion.com; around ₹ 97,000

Lounge picks of objects with interesting textural detailing created using various techniques, from sequins to shearling:

Phoenix Mashru Bib

Woven wonder

This mashru silk tasselled blouse/bib from Aroka, paired here with the brand’s Lustrous Lullaby sari in satin silk, is hand-smocked to create a woven-textured effect.

Available on Theverandah.co.in; bib, ₹ 8,500 and sari, ₹ 19,000

Nargis Hybrid Midi Dress

Velvet verve

Velvet and pleats add texture to this fiery red midi dress from Bhaane featuring a recycled velvet bodice with a crew neck, short sleeves and a voluminous, pleated skirt.

Available on Lemillindia.com; ₹13,500

Gatsby Silver Embellished Cushion

Circular emotion

Silver zari handwork elevates this elegant cushion from Casa Pop with Art Deco luxury motifs.

Available on Casa-pop.com; ₹ 18,000 for a set of 2

Rick Owens + Converse High-Top Sneakers

Star turn

Made in the “Turbodrk Chuck 70” style from Rick Owens’ collaboration with Converse, this smart pair features zebra-print faux shearling uppers.

Available on Net-aporter.com; around ₹ 19,000

Leather-Trimmed Shearling Jacket

Shear luxury

Loewe jacket inspired by classic aviator styles, crafted from shearling, with adjustable buckle fastening leather straps.

Available on Mrporter.com; around ₹ 4.9 lakh

Celine Draped Sequin Skirt

In sequins

Embroidered with all-over sequins, this midi-length, high-waist skirt from Celine is perfect for club nights.

Available on 24S.com; £5,500

Sherni Leopard Weave Placemats

Happy place

In bold leopard and tiger prints, the Sherni collection from Rihaa is handwoven by craftswomen from Odisha.

Available on Rihaa.com; ₹ 1,750