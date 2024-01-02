5 fashion books you must read in 2024

'Iconic: My Life In 50 Objects'. In this memoir, expected to be out later this year, British designer Zandra Rhodes talks about her 50 years in the fashion industry and why she never stopped making clothes that were 'too bold for the mainstream'.
This book, which accompanied the 'India In Fashion' exhibition at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre last year, explores the history of Indian fashion and textiles and their impact on European and American fashion, 18th century onwards.
This book on Tarun Tahiliani documents almost three decades of the couturier's work to dress the global consumer. It’s part memoir and part deep dive into how a boy, born in 1962 in a Sindhi household in Mumbai, went from attending art and piano classes in polio braces during school, to becoming one of the architects of Indian contemporary fashion.
'Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty', written by Andrew Bolton, Susannah Frankel and Tim Blanks, examines the late designer's journey, from the start of his fledgling label to establishing his famous London house