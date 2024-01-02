advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Shop > 5 fashion books you must read in 2024

5 fashion books you must read in 2024

From a designer's autobiography and a doll's impact on pop culture, to India's role in the global design language, here's a list of titles that should be part of your reading list

British designer Zandra Rhodes at The 2023 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall, in London, on 4 December
British designer Zandra Rhodes at The 2023 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall, in London, on 4 December (AFP)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 02.01.2024  |  05:00 PM IST
'Iconic: My Life In 50 Objects'. In this memoir, expected to be out later this year, British designer Zandra Rhodes talks about her 50 years in the fashion industry and why she never stopped making clothes that were 'too bold for the mainstream'.
'Iconic: My Life In 50 Objects'. In this memoir, expected to be out later this year, British designer Zandra Rhodes talks about her 50 years in the fashion industry and why she never stopped making clothes that were 'too bold for the mainstream'.
This book, which accompanied the 'India In Fashion' exhibition at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre last year, explores the history of Indian fashion and textiles and their impact on European and American fashion, 18th century onwards.
This book, which accompanied the 'India In Fashion' exhibition at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre last year, explores the history of Indian fashion and textiles and their impact on European and American fashion, 18th century onwards.
This book on Tarun Tahiliani documents almost three decades of the couturier's work to dress the global consumer. It’s part memoir and part deep dive into how a boy, born in 1962 in a Sindhi household in Mumbai, went from attending art and piano classes in polio braces during school, to becoming one of the architects of Indian contemporary fashion.
This book on Tarun Tahiliani documents almost three decades of the couturier's work to dress the global consumer. It’s part memoir and part deep dive into how a boy, born in 1962 in a Sindhi household in Mumbai, went from attending art and piano classes in polio braces during school, to becoming one of the architects of Indian contemporary fashion.
'Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty', written by Andrew Bolton, Susannah Frankel and Tim Blanks, examines the late designer's journey, from the start of his fledgling label to establishing his famous London house
'Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty', written by Andrew Bolton, Susannah Frankel and Tim Blanks, examines the late designer's journey, from the start of his fledgling label to establishing his famous London house

Also read: Top fashion moments of 2023

 

 

Written by author and costume historian Karan Feder, this book is a visual treat that offers an insight into how the Barbie doll dictated trends, both on and off the runway, for close to six decades.
Written by author and costume historian Karan Feder, this book is a visual treat that offers an insight into how the Barbie doll dictated trends, both on and off the runway, for close to six decades.

Also read: A project to bridge the gap between heritage and contemporary fashion

Next Story