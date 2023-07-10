advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > Elevated essentials that go beyond boring beige

Elevated essentials that go beyond boring beige

Elevated basics don't have to be muted, neutral and dull. These must-have, versatile pieces can be attention-grabbing too

Colorblocked Textured Bib: A bib can double up as a crop top or a sari blouse and can even replace the ubiquitous tank top with something more stylish, like this textured number in aqua colours from Swgt. Available on Swgt.in; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,200
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 10.07.2023  |  11:39 AM IST

Elevated basics don't have to be muted, neutral and dull. These must-have, versatile pieces can be attention-grabbing too.

Light Double Face Gilkes Jacket

The oversized blazer
An oversized jacket, like this aubergine double-breasted one made of wool and silk, is a must-have in any wardrobe. It can be paired with everything from dresses to shorts. 

Available on Joseph-fashion.com; around 69,000

Roots Linen Wide-Leg Trousers

The wide-legged pants
High-waisted wide-legged trousers are hugely versatile and can go from casual to formal effortlessly. Here, a linen pair from Japanese streetwear label Sasquatchfabrix.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; around 22,000

Medium Dauphine Calfskin Sicily Bag

The shoulder bag
Dolce & Gabbana’s famous Sicily bag in a rich forest green will add a striking contrast to any beige outfit, should you choose to go down that path.

Available on 24s.com; around 1.4 lakh

Striped Knitted Polo Shirt

The polo tee
Cos is on every elevated essentials edit—and with good reason. This organic cotton T-shirt with an easy-going fit, dropped shoulders and wide ribbed cuffs is an upgrade of the preppy polo.

Available on Cos.com; around 11,000

The Tread-Bare Sneaker

The canvas sneaker
These playfully colour-blocked canvas sneakers from Everlane will become the most comfortable and versatile shoes in your wardrobe. 

Available on Everlane.com; 10,900

 

