Elevated essentials that go beyond boring beige

Colorblocked Textured Bib: A bib can double up as a crop top or a sari blouse and can even replace the ubiquitous tank top with something more stylish, like this textured number in aqua colours from Swgt. Available on Swgt.in; ₹ 15,200

Light Double Face Gilkes Jacket

The oversized blazer

An oversized jacket, like this aubergine double-breasted one made of wool and silk, is a must-have in any wardrobe. It can be paired with everything from dresses to shorts.

Available on Joseph-fashion.com; around ₹69,000

Roots Linen Wide-Leg Trousers

The wide-legged pants

High-waisted wide-legged trousers are hugely versatile and can go from casual to formal effortlessly. Here, a linen pair from Japanese streetwear label Sasquatchfabrix.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; around ₹22,000

Medium Dauphine Calfskin Sicily Bag

The shoulder bag

Dolce & Gabbana’s famous Sicily bag in a rich forest green will add a striking contrast to any beige outfit, should you choose to go down that path.

Available on 24s.com; around ₹1.4 lakh

Striped Knitted Polo Shirt

The polo tee

Cos is on every elevated essentials edit—and with good reason. This organic cotton T-shirt with an easy-going fit, dropped shoulders and wide ribbed cuffs is an upgrade of the preppy polo.

Available on Cos.com; around ₹11,000

The Tread-Bare Sneaker

The canvas sneaker

These playfully colour-blocked canvas sneakers from Everlane will become the most comfortable and versatile shoes in your wardrobe.

Available on Everlane.com; ₹10,900