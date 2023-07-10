Elevated essentials that go beyond boring beige

Elevated basics don't have to be muted, neutral and dull. These must-have, versatile pieces can be attention-grabbing too.
An oversized jacket, like this aubergine double-breasted one made of wool and silk, is a must-have in any wardrobe. It can be paired with everything from dresses to shorts.
Available on Joseph-fashion.com; around ₹69,000
High-waisted wide-legged trousers are hugely versatile and can go from casual to formal effortlessly. Here, a linen pair from Japanese streetwear label Sasquatchfabrix.
Available on Matchesfashion.com; around ₹22,000
Dolce & Gabbana’s famous Sicily bag in a rich forest green will add a striking contrast to any beige outfit, should you choose to go down that path.
Available on 24s.com; around ₹1.4 lakh
Cos is on every elevated essentials edit—and with good reason. This organic cotton T-shirt with an easy-going fit, dropped shoulders and wide ribbed cuffs is an upgrade of the preppy polo.
Available on Cos.com; around ₹11,000
These playfully colour-blocked canvas sneakers from Everlane will become the most comfortable and versatile shoes in your wardrobe.
Available on Everlane.com; ₹10,900