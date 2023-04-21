advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Shop > Eid fashion and décor with a dash of summer colours

Eid fashion and décor with a dash of summer colours

A touch of yellow and turquoise to brighten your Eid

Fariba Kurta Set: The hand-embroidered contrast yoke and metallic cuffs make this lime yellow velvet kurta stand out from the crowd. Available on Rajiramniq.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,800
Fariba Kurta Set: The hand-embroidered contrast yoke and metallic cuffs make this lime yellow velvet kurta stand out from the crowd. Available on Rajiramniq.com; 25,800
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 21.04.2023  |  06:51 PM IST

Listen to this article

A touch of yellow and turquoise to brighten your Eid in 2023:

Yellow Diamond Peplum Sharara

All yellow
All yellow

With intricate embroidery and mirror-work details, this sharara set in soft cotton mulmul from Preevin will take you through the day.

Available on Ogaan.com; 13,999

Blue Layered And Embroidered Kurta Set

Feel steel
Feel steel

With pin-tuck texturing and asymmetrical abstract embroidery, this steel blue kurta is a modern take by Anju Agarwal.

Available on Azafashions.com; 13,350

Fiore Cuff

Cuff parade
Cuff parade

Azga’s enamelled cuff in 22-carat gold-plated brass takes inspiration from natural floral forms and vintage design.

Available on Azga.in; 5,650

Hana Goblet

Icy you
Icy you

Hand-blown goblet glasses from Ira Udaipur to add a spot of colour to your table setting.

Available on Houseofthings.com; 5,800 for a set of 4

Teal Blue & White Porcelain Side Plate

Teal your heart
Teal your heart

Hand-painted porcelain plates with an old-world motif from Portuguese luxury porcelain makers Vista Alegre. 

Available on Tatacliqluxury.com; 8,000 for a set of 4

Next Story