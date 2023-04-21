Eid fashion and décor with a dash of summer colours

A touch of yellow and turquoise to brighten your Eid in 2023:
With intricate embroidery and mirror-work details, this sharara set in soft cotton mulmul from Preevin will take you through the day.
Available on Ogaan.com; ₹13,999
With pin-tuck texturing and asymmetrical abstract embroidery, this steel blue kurta is a modern take by Anju Agarwal.
Available on Azafashions.com; ₹13,350
Azga’s enamelled cuff in 22-carat gold-plated brass takes inspiration from natural floral forms and vintage design.
Available on Azga.in; ₹5,650
Hand-blown goblet glasses from Ira Udaipur to add a spot of colour to your table setting.
Available on Houseofthings.com; ₹5,800 for a set of 4
Teal Blue & White Porcelain Side Plate
Hand-painted porcelain plates with an old-world motif from Portuguese luxury porcelain makers Vista Alegre.
Available on Tatacliqluxury.com; ₹8,000 for a set of 4