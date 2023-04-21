Eid fashion and décor with a dash of summer colours A touch of yellow and turquoise to brighten your Eid /fashion/shop/eid-fashion-and-d-cor-with-a-dash-of-summer-colours-111682082624522.html 111682082624522 story

Fariba Kurta Set: The hand-embroidered contrast yoke and metallic cuffs make this lime yellow velvet kurta stand out from the crowd. Available on Rajiramniq.com; ₹ 25,800

A touch of yellow and turquoise to brighten your Eid in 2023:

Yellow Diamond Peplum Sharara

All yellow

With intricate embroidery and mirror-work details, this sharara set in soft cotton mulmul from Preevin will take you through the day.

Available on Ogaan.com; ₹13,999

Blue Layered And Embroidered Kurta Set

Feel steel

With pin-tuck texturing and asymmetrical abstract embroidery, this steel blue kurta is a modern take by Anju Agarwal.

Available on Azafashions.com; ₹13,350

Fiore Cuff

Cuff parade

Azga’s enamelled cuff in 22-carat gold-plated brass takes inspiration from natural floral forms and vintage design.

Available on Azga.in; ₹5,650

Hana Goblet

Icy you

Hand-blown goblet glasses from Ira Udaipur to add a spot of colour to your table setting.

Available on Houseofthings.com; ₹5,800 for a set of 4

Teal Blue & White Porcelain Side Plate

Teal your heart

Hand-painted porcelain plates with an old-world motif from Portuguese luxury porcelain makers Vista Alegre.

Available on Tatacliqluxury.com; ₹8,000 for a set of 4