Diwali 2023 gifting guide: For the bling lovers

Take a bite of this playful pair of earrings encrusted with diamonds by Vandals Jewellery. Available in stores; price on request

Ornate gold and polki neck-piece inspired by the Tinmaniya necklace that owes its design heritage to former princely states in Rajasthan. Available on Aurusjewels.in; ₹ 4.85 lakh Also read: Gifting guide for the self-care specialists Designed by Aparna Chandra for Nicobar, brass cufflinks with an antique gold finish, featuring a stylised elephant head motif. Available on Nicobar.com; ₹ 4,000 Crystals, pearls on dainty chains and cubic zircons come together to create this unique piece featuring the Royal Palm, a signature Outhouse motif. Available on Outhouse-jewellery.com; ₹ 29,550 Lord Shiva's Nandi becomes an embellishment in this dual tone plated hairpin by Amrapali. Available on www.tribeamrapali.com; ₹ 2,163 Handcrafted silver-plated bag made by master braziers for Jade by Monica & Karishma. Available on Jadebymk.com; ₹ 1.5 lakh Also read: Diwali gifting guide 2023: For the home and beyond


