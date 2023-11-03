advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Shop > Diwali 2023 gifting guide: For the bling lovers

Diwali 2023 gifting guide: For the bling lovers

From playful earrings to funky hair accessories, here are some ideas to help you this festive season

Take a bite of this playful pair of earrings encrusted with diamonds by Vandals Jewellery. Available in stores; price on request
Take a bite of this playful pair of earrings encrusted with diamonds by Vandals Jewellery. Available in stores; price on request
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 03.11.2023  |  05:21 PM IST
Ornate gold and polki neck-piece inspired by the Tinmaniya necklace that owes its design heritage to former princely states in Rajasthan. Available on Aurusjewels.in; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.85 lakh
Ornate gold and polki neck-piece inspired by the Tinmaniya necklace that owes its design heritage to former princely states in Rajasthan. Available on Aurusjewels.in; 4.85 lakh

Also read: Gifting guide for the self-care specialists

Designed by Aparna Chandra for Nicobar, brass cufflinks with an antique gold finish, featuring a stylised elephant head motif. Available on Nicobar.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,000
Designed by Aparna Chandra for Nicobar, brass cufflinks with an antique gold finish, featuring a stylised elephant head motif. Available on Nicobar.com; 4,000
Crystals, pearls on dainty chains and cubic zircons come together to create this unique piece featuring the Royal Palm, a signature Outhouse motif. Available on Outhouse-jewellery.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29,550
Crystals, pearls on dainty chains and cubic zircons come together to create this unique piece featuring the Royal Palm, a signature Outhouse motif. Available on Outhouse-jewellery.com; 29,550
Lord Shiva's Nandi becomes an embellishment in this dual tone plated hairpin by Amrapali. Available on www.tribeamrapali.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,163
Lord Shiva's Nandi becomes an embellishment in this dual tone plated hairpin by Amrapali. Available on www.tribeamrapali.com; 2,163
Handcrafted silver-plated bag made by master braziers for Jade by Monica & Karishma. Available on Jadebymk.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.5 lakh
Handcrafted silver-plated bag made by master braziers for Jade by Monica & Karishma. Available on Jadebymk.com; 1.5 lakh

Also read: Diwali gifting guide 2023: For the home and beyond

Next Story