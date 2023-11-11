Diwali 2023: Last-minute gifting ideas
From the pet lover to the perfume collector, there's a gift for anyone and everyone, in different price points
Hermes Carrying Bag, for pet lovers. Available online; $2,900
The Sensing Pleats Please Pant Black for the followers of comfortable fashion. Available online; ₹3,999
A carpet from the house of Jaipur Rugs, for someone who's into home decor. Available online; price on request
The classic Cartier Ballon Bleu de Cartier, for the watch lover. Available on Tatacliq; ₹7.15 lakh
L'Occitane's Barbotine Eau de Parfum, for those who like floral fragrances. Available online; ₹5,850
Figurines like Lladro Bansuri Ganesha (Golden Lustre) are a perfect gift when you can't think of anything else. Available online, ₹1.29 lakh