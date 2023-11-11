advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Shop > Diwali 2023: Last-minute gifting ideas

Diwali 2023: Last-minute gifting ideas

From the pet lover to the perfume collector, there's a gift for anyone and everyone, in different price points

Hermes Carrying Bag, for pet lovers. Available online; $2,900
Hermes Carrying Bag, for pet lovers. Available online; $2,900
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 11.11.2023  |  05:00 PM IST
The Sensing Pleats Please Pant Black for the followers of comfortable fashion. Available online; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,999
The Sensing Pleats Please Pant Black for the followers of comfortable fashion. Available online; 3,999

Also read: Diwali 2023 gifting guide: For the bling lovers

 

A carpet from the house of Jaipur Rugs, for someone who's into home decor. Available online; price on request
A carpet from the house of Jaipur Rugs, for someone who's into home decor. Available online; price on request
The classic Cartier Ballon Bleu de Cartier, for the watch lover. Available on Tatacliq; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.15 lakh
The classic Cartier Ballon Bleu de Cartier, for the watch lover. Available on Tatacliq; 7.15 lakh
L'Occitane's Barbotine Eau de Parfum, for those who like floral fragrances. Available online; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,850
L'Occitane's Barbotine Eau de Parfum, for those who like floral fragrances. Available online; 5,850
Figurines like Lladro Bansuri Ganesha (Golden Lustre) are a perfect gift when you can't think of anything else. Available online, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.29 lakh
Figurines like Lladro Bansuri Ganesha (Golden Lustre) are a perfect gift when you can't think of anything else. Available online, 1.29 lakh

Also read: This Diwali, add some unique shine to your home decor

Next Story