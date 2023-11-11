Diwali 2023: Last-minute gifting ideas From the pet lover to the perfume collector, there's a gift for anyone and everyone, in different price points /fashion/shop/diwali-2023-gifting-ideas-shopping-beauty-fashion-111699613807163.html 111699613807163 story

Hermes Carrying Bag, for pet lovers. Available online; $2,900

The Sensing Pleats Please Pant Black for the followers of comfortable fashion. Available online; ₹ 3,999 A carpet from the house of Jaipur Rugs, for someone who's into home decor. Available online; price on request The classic Cartier Ballon Bleu de Cartier, for the watch lover. Available on Tatacliq; ₹ 7.15 lakh L'Occitane's Barbotine Eau de Parfum, for those who like floral fragrances. Available online; ₹ 5,850 Figurines like Lladro Bansuri Ganesha (Golden Lustre) are a perfect gift when you can't think of anything else. Available online, ₹ 1.29 lakh


