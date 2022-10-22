Diwali 2022: What’s trending? Subtle sparkle

Whether it was the 2022 fashion week at Milan, Paris or Mumbai, the overall theme that emerged from showcases was, make it shine—just enough. Elegant designs, softer colours and sharp tailoring replaced the super bright colours and extravagant and flamboyant styles we had become used to seeing on and off the runway in the post-lockdown world. Keeping this latest runway trend in mind, we have put together a list of garments and accessories that you could use as a gifting or style guide to spoil yourself or someone special or dress up with shine enough to make you sparkle minus the bling.

Can’t decide whether to go for a traditional outfit or a Western one? Ritu Kumar’s Peach & Gold Satnam Embroidered Dress might be just the answer.

Price: ₹47,500

Available: In stores and on ri.ritukumar.com

How to dress up without leaving the comfort of casual wear? This waistcoat by Shantanu and Nikhil might help give you some ideas.

Price: ₹24,500

Available: In stores and on www.shantanunikhil.com

Zegna Derbys

These Zegna Derbys might be simple but they are perfect for every occasion and outfit.

Price: ₹82,700

Available: On luxe.ajio.com

By Kunal Rawal

This mirror-work jacket by Kunal Rawal has the royal touch, without bling.

Price: ₹5.99 lakh

Available: In stores and on www.kunalrawalofficial.com

Jimmy Choo Saeda 100 Embellished Pumps

These Saeda 100 Embellished Pumps With Ankle Loop have just enough bling to make heads turn. Price: ₹1.8 lakh Available: On luxe.ajio.com

Raw Mango’s Varanasi silk brocade kurta and sharara set

Raw Mango’s Varanasi silk brocade kurta and sharara set with sheer organza odhani speaks subtle opulence.

Price: Over ₹1 lakh

Available: In Raw Mango stores and online

Rolex DateJust

With a diamond-set bezel and a baby pink opal dial, this Rolex masterpiece will make for a perfect gift for that special someone.

Price: On request

Available: In stores and on www.ethoswatches.com

Jade Monica & Karishma’s Daria-Minaudière

Add a touch of luxury to your Diwali outfit with this handcrafted Jade Monica & Karishma’s Daria-Minaudière 18-carat gold-plated bag. Price: ₹37,790 Available: In stores and on www.jadebymk.com