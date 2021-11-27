Dive into Fab Four lore as ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ film hits screens 

Peter Jackson's much-awaited film on The Beatles, The Beatles: Get Back, just dropped worldwide, and it gives us the perfect excuse to indulge in some Fab Four lore.

A Hard Day’s Night Record Carrier Case By Crosley

Can't buy me love

A stylish vinyl record carrier case from the iconic audio equipment brand Crosley Radio.

Available on CrosleyRadio.com; $59.95

I Am The Eggman I Am The Walrus Egg Cups

Ob-la-di, ob-la-da

A set of bone china egg cups, featuring the Abbey Road logo on the base and inspired by the lyrics of The Beatles’ 1967 classic track I Am The Walrus.

Available on shop.Abbeyroad.com; ₹£20.00 (around ₹2,000)

The Row + Oliver Peoples After Midnight Sunglasses

Let it be

Shades of John Lennon in this cool pair by The Row crafted from silver-tone metal with gradient lenses.

Available on net-a-porter.com; $503 (around ₹37,430)

Beatles Playing Cards—Special Edition Box Set

A hard day's night

Four sets of The Beatles Premium Playing Cards featuring iconography from the 1967 album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Available on Usastore.thebeatles.com; $100

Maestro The Beatles Abbey Road Limited Edition Watch, 40mm

Yesterday

Reminiscent of a vinyl record, at the centre of the dial the most iconic logo in the music industry beats to the tempo of the automatic RW4200 movement.

Available on Raymond-weil.com; on pre-orders only

Beatles Theme Guitar Picks

All together now

Collectible guitar picks featuring imagery inspired by the Beatles’ 1966 studio album Revolver, for which artist Klaus Voormann created the now iconic artwork.

Available on Amazon.in; ₹640

