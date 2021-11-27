advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register

Home > Fashion> Shop > Dive into Fab Four lore as ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ film hits screens 

Dive into Fab Four lore as ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ film hits screens 

Peter Jackson's much-awaited film on The Beatles is here, which gives us the perfect excuse to indulge in some Beatlemania  

Directed and produced by Peter Jackson, the three-part docu-series covers the making of the Beatles' 1970 album Let It Be
Directed and produced by Peter Jackson, the three-part docu-series covers the making of the Beatles' 1970 album Let It Be (Disney)

By Shrabonti Bagchi

LAST UPDATED 27.11.2021  |  12:22 PM IST

Peter Jackson's much-awaited film on The Beatles, The Beatles: Get Back, just dropped worldwide, and it gives us the perfect excuse to indulge in some Fab Four lore.

advertisement

advertisement

A Hard Day’s Night Record Carrier Case By Crosley

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all
Can't buy me love
Can't buy me love

A stylish vinyl record carrier case from the iconic audio equipment brand Crosley Radio. 

Available on CrosleyRadio.com; $59.95

I Am The Eggman I Am The Walrus Egg Cups

Ob-la-di, ob-la-da
Ob-la-di, ob-la-da

A set of bone china egg cups, featuring the Abbey Road logo on the base and inspired by the lyrics of The Beatles’ 1967 classic track I Am The Walrus

Available on shop.Abbeyroad.com; £20.00 (around 2,000)

The Row + Oliver Peoples After Midnight Sunglasses

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all
Let it be
Let it be

Shades of John Lennon in this cool pair by The Row crafted from silver-tone metal with gradient lenses. 

advertisement

advertisement

Available on net-a-porter.com; $503 (around 37,430)

Beatles Playing Cards—Special Edition Box Set

A hard day's night
A hard day's night

Four sets of The Beatles Premium Playing Cards featuring iconography from the 1967 album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

Available on Usastore.thebeatles.com; $100

Maestro The Beatles Abbey Road Limited Edition Watch, 40mm

Yesterday
Yesterday

Reminiscent of a vinyl record, at the centre of the dial the most iconic logo in the music industry beats to the tempo of the automatic RW4200 movement. 

Available on Raymond-weil.com; on pre-orders only

Beatles Theme Guitar Picks

All together now
All together now

Collectible guitar picks featuring imagery inspired by the Beatles’ 1966 studio album Revolver, for which artist Klaus Voormann created the now iconic artwork. 

advertisement

advertisement

Available on Amazon.in; 640

Also read: Celebrating all things noir this Noirvember

 

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    27.11.2021 | 12:22 PM IST

MOST POPULAR

  1. This kitchen appliance makes cooking easy for the elderly 
  2. How physical activity helps you age better 
  3. The rise of flash robs and NFT craze among celebrities 
  4. From pizza to popcorn, recipes with cauliflower
  5. Does the do-it-all watch exist?

advertisement

Next Story