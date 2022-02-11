Ditch roses and candies this V-Day and give grown-up gifts instead

Tired of balloons, roses and candies? Our grown-up gifting guide is here to help.

Moonray Upcycled Patchwork Jacket

Cycle up

Unisex jacket crafted from re-purposed fabrics using patchwork techniques, with an oversized fit and easy silhouette.

Available on Moonray.in; ₹18,500

TUMI Accents Kit

Call me red

Going on a trip together? Personalise your luggage with this colourful kit of pure leather tags, a customisable monogram patch, a handle wrap and zipper pull ties.

Available on Tumi.com; $100 (around ₹7,500)

Alphabet Bookmarks

Call me by my name

A brass bookmark with fine filigree work spelling out the initial of the person you want to gift it to—the perfect gift for a bibliophile.

Available on Anandprakash.com; ₹450

Into The Night Gift Set

Shea it

A luxe bath for boo, maybe? Pamper them with this kit that includes Bath & Body Works’ luxurious ultra shea range of body creams and shower gels.

Available on Bathandbodyworks.in; ₹2,999

Georgie Mixed-Media Trainer

Active interest

With panels of signature-print canvas, faux leather and metallic accents, Michael Kors’ colour-blocked trainers sport a luxe look.

Available on Michaelkors.global; ₹23,000

Glow Arousing Massage Oil

Glow up

Made with natural essential oils that help arouse and engage the senses, this luxurious oil is ideal for both daily hydration and intimate experiences.

Available on Mymuse.in; ₹1,299

Ryle Solar-Powered Mesh Watch

Watch it

The Ryle embodies Skagen’s modern aesthetic and features a solar-powered dial with a matte finish and eco-leather straps.

Available on Tatacliq.com; ₹13,495

