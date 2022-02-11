Ditch roses and candies this V-Day and give grown-up gifts instead

Tired of balloons, roses and candies? Our grown-up gifting guide is here to help.
Moonray Upcycled Patchwork Jacket
Unisex jacket crafted from re-purposed fabrics using patchwork techniques, with an oversized fit and easy silhouette.
Available on Moonray.in; ₹18,500
TUMI Accents Kit
Going on a trip together? Personalise your luggage with this colourful kit of pure leather tags, a customisable monogram patch, a handle wrap and zipper pull ties.
Available on Tumi.com; $100 (around ₹7,500)
Alphabet Bookmarks
A brass bookmark with fine filigree work spelling out the initial of the person you want to gift it to—the perfect gift for a bibliophile.
Available on Anandprakash.com; ₹450
Into The Night Gift Set
A luxe bath for boo, maybe? Pamper them with this kit that includes Bath & Body Works’ luxurious ultra shea range of body creams and shower gels.
Available on Bathandbodyworks.in; ₹2,999
Georgie Mixed-Media Trainer
With panels of signature-print canvas, faux leather and metallic accents, Michael Kors’ colour-blocked trainers sport a luxe look.
Available on Michaelkors.global; ₹23,000
Glow Arousing Massage Oil
Made with natural essential oils that help arouse and engage the senses, this luxurious oil is ideal for both daily hydration and intimate experiences.
Available on Mymuse.in; ₹1,299
Ryle Solar-Powered Mesh Watch
The Ryle embodies Skagen’s modern aesthetic and features a solar-powered dial with a matte finish and eco-leather straps.
Available on Tatacliq.com; ₹13,495
Also read: How to be as stylish as Carrie and Co.