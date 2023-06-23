6 ways to create denim drama in your wardrobe

Denim-on-denim is a definite trend this year as designers find new ways to style the evergreen fabric. Lounge rounds up a few favourites:
Dark Blue & Tan Denim Dress
Dark blue and tan dress in denim and pleated suede base with detachable denim overlay from 431- 88 by Shweta Kapur.
Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; ₹17,500
Mid-weight, non-stretch denim maxi skirt from Reformation with a stylish front slit, made using 20% recycled cotton.
Available on Shopbop.com; around ₹15,400
Channel your inner Kendall Roy with this logo-embossed, denim-on-denim cap from Miu Miu.
Available on Matchesfashion.com; around ₹30,000
Denim pants with racing stripes in powder pink, white and carbon blue on the side seams and frayed edges at the hem.
Available on Abkasa.com; ₹9,950
Non-stretch denim jacket detailed with patchwork panelling and a laser printed design from Native Youth.
Available on Nordstrom.com; around ₹8,000