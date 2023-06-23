advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > 6 ways to create denim drama in your wardrobe

6 ways to create denim drama in your wardrobe

Denim-on-denim is a definite trend this year as designers find new ways to style the evergreen fabric

Rosie Crystal-Embellished Denim Slingback Pumps: Designer Amina Muaddi’s signature fluted heels come together with Italian acid-washed denim and crystal bow embellishments to create a striking pair. Available on Net-a-porter.com; around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>97,000
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 23.06.2023  |  11:44 AM IST

Denim-on-denim is a definite trend this year as designers find new ways to style the evergreen fabric. Lounge rounds up a few favourites:

Dark Blue & Tan Denim Dress

Dress up
Dress up

Dark blue and tan dress in denim and pleated suede base with detachable denim overlay from 431- 88 by Shweta Kapur.

Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; 17,500

Tazz Maxi Denim Skirt

Skirt the issue
Skirt the issue

Mid-weight, non-stretch denim maxi skirt from Reformation with a stylish front slit, made using 20% recycled cotton.

Available on Shopbop.com; around 15,400

Distressed-Denim Baseball Cap

Cap it all
Cap it all

Channel your inner Kendall Roy with this logo-embossed, denim-on-denim cap from Miu Miu.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; around 30,000

Stroked Denim Pants

Different strokes
Different strokes

Denim pants with racing stripes in powder pink, white and carbon blue on the side seams and frayed edges at the hem.

Available on Abkasa.com; 9,950

Laser Print Patchwork Denim Jacket

Not a patch
Not a patch

Non-stretch denim jacket detailed with patchwork panelling and a laser printed design from Native Youth.

Available on Nordstrom.com; around 8,000

 

 

