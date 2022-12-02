Cuffs, cut-work and lots of black: How to pull off goth fashion

“I’ll stop wearing black when they make a darker colour,” said the iconic Wednesday Addams. There are many ways to pull off the look; here are a few ways Lounge recommends:
Ikai Table Mat Shirt
Button-up oversized shirt in a sheer cotton-silk fabric with ruffled edges in a hexagonal cutwork design from Ragini Ahuja.
Available on Ikaibyraginiahuja.com; ₹22,100
Black Buckled Laser Cut Leather Cuff
A stylish corset-shaped leather cuff from Alaïa showing off the brand’s “Vienne” motif in a lasercut design.
Available on Editorialist.com; $660 (around ₹53,526)
Four Ring Suede Clutch Bag
Alexander McQueen’s black suede clutch bag embellished with crystals, featuring the brand’s signature four rings at the clasp.
Available on Matchesfashion.com; $3,294
Moschino Black Frame Sunglasses
Gothic carvings on the frame make these acetate sunglasses from Moschino a must-have accessory to complete your Goth-inspired outfit. Available on Farfetch.com; $970
Tan-Go 155 Platform Pumps
From Valentino Garavani’s Tan-Go collection, patent leather pumps with a statement block heel balanced by a platform sole.
Available on Matchesfashion.com; $937
Disco Ubud Sequined Crepe Gown
From Italian high-fashion brand Taller Marmo, a one-shoulder in crepe covered with glossy sequins and trimmed with ostrich feathers. Available on Net-a-porter.com; $4,003
