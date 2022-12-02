Cuffs, cut-work and lots of black: How to pull off goth fashion Take a page out of Wednesday Addams's book and go over to the dark side /fashion/shop/cuffs-cut-work-and-lots-of-black-how-to-pull-off-goth-fashion-111669958942355.html 111669958942355 story

Jenna Ortega as the goth-loving Wednesday Addams in Netflix's new show set in the Addams family universe (IMDb)

“I’ll stop wearing black when they make a darker colour,” said the iconic Wednesday Addams. There are many ways to pull off the look; here are a few ways Lounge recommends:

Ikai Table Mat Shirt

Fringe benefit

Button-up oversized shirt in a sheer cotton-silk fabric with ruffled edges in a hexagonal cutwork design from Ragini Ahuja.

Available on Ikaibyraginiahuja.com; ₹22,100

Black Buckled Laser Cut Leather Cuff

Off the cuff

A stylish corset-shaped leather cuff from Alaïa showing off the brand’s “Vienne” motif in a lasercut design.

Available on Editorialist.com; $660 (around ₹53,526)

Four Ring Suede Clutch Bag

Crystal Gazing

Alexander McQueen’s black suede clutch bag embellished with crystals, featuring the brand’s signature four rings at the clasp.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; $3,294

Moschino Black Frame Sunglasses

Dark side

Gothic carvings on the frame make these acetate sunglasses from Moschino a must-have accessory to complete your Goth-inspired outfit. Available on Farfetch.com; $970

Tan-Go 155 Platform Pumps

High stepping

From Valentino Garavani’s Tan-Go collection, patent leather pumps with a statement block heel balanced by a platform sole.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; $937

Disco Ubud Sequined Crepe Gown

Time to shine

From Italian high-fashion brand Taller Marmo, a one-shoulder in crepe covered with glossy sequins and trimmed with ostrich feathers. Available on Net-a-porter.com; $4,003

