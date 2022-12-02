advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > Cuffs, cut-work and lots of black: How to pull off goth fashion

Cuffs, cut-work and lots of black: How to pull off goth fashion

Take a page out of Wednesday Addams's book and go over to the dark side

Jenna Ortega as the goth-loving Wednesday Addams in Netflix's new show set in the Addams family universe (IMDb)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 02.12.2022  |  12:27 PM IST

Listen to this article

“I’ll stop wearing black when they make a darker colour,” said the iconic Wednesday Addams. There are many ways to pull off the look; here are a few ways Lounge recommends:

Ikai Table Mat Shirt

Fringe benefit
Fringe benefit

Button-up oversized shirt in a sheer cotton-silk fabric with ruffled edges in a hexagonal cutwork design from Ragini Ahuja.

Available on Ikaibyraginiahuja.com; 22,100

Black Buckled Laser Cut Leather Cuff

Off the cuff
Off the cuff

A stylish corset-shaped leather cuff from Alaïa showing off the brand’s “Vienne” motif in a lasercut design.

Available on Editorialist.com; $660 (around 53,526)

Four Ring Suede Clutch Bag

Crystal Gazing
Crystal Gazing

Alexander McQueen’s black suede clutch bag embellished with crystals, featuring the brand’s signature four rings at the clasp.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; $3,294

Moschino Black Frame Sunglasses

Dark side
Dark side

Gothic carvings on the frame make these acetate sunglasses from Moschino a must-have accessory to complete your Goth-inspired outfit. Available on Farfetch.com; $970

Tan-Go 155 Platform Pumps

High stepping
High stepping

From Valentino Garavani’s Tan-Go collection, patent leather pumps with a statement block heel balanced by a platform sole.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; $937

Disco Ubud Sequined Crepe Gown

Time to shine
Time to shine

From Italian high-fashion brand Taller Marmo, a one-shoulder in crepe covered with glossy sequins and trimmed with ostrich feathers. Available on Net-a-porter.com; $4,003

Also read: This wedding season, make way for mirror-work

 

 

 

