Giddy-up for some cowboy fashion From a twill panelled denim jacket to a plaid midi skirt and a bright pink fringed bucket bag, Lounge's curation this week goes full western /fashion/shop/cowboy-fashion-boots-fringe-denim-stella-mccartney-ralph-lauren-111710510344090.html 111710510344090 story

Denim Duet

Stella McCartney denim jacket in a classic vintage blue wash features black twill panelling on the yoke and sleeves. Available on mytheresa.com; ₹1,35,500.

Also read: Your summer fashion shopping guide

Metal-accent Suede Belt by Ralph Lauren

Buckle Art

Inspired by the American West, this Polo Ralph Lauren skinny belt is defined by a suede strap and engraved metal accents. Available on ralphlauren.global; ₹62,900.

Rosie Assoulin I Sheer Right Through You A-Line Midi Skirt

Check Mate

High-waisted skirt in seersucker red brown plaid with sheer overlay. Available on rosieassoulin.com; ₹1,35,500.

Also read: Soon, a V&A exhibition celebrating Naomi Campbell's fashion career

Stuart Weitzman Rae Fringed Suede Mini Bag

Fringe Therapy

Begonia-hued mini bucket bag with tiered fringe detailing, drawstring and detachable top handle. Available on farfetch.com; ₹1,28,945.

Billionaire Horse-print Slim Trousers

Race Ready

Stand out in Billionaire’s slim cut trousers featuring a distinctive photo print of scenes from horse racing. Available on farfetch.com; ₹57,262.

Also read: The timeless charm of power shoulders

El Dorado Embroidered Lizard-effect Leather Cowboy Boots

Step Right Up

Glamour meets Western influence in these boots by Paris Texas. Available on net-a-porter.com; ₹1,11,684.

The Desert Raffia Cowboy Hat from Lack of Color

Hat Trick

California-cool cowboy hat from the label Lack of Color is crafted out of woven raffia with cutout details. Available on saksfifthavenue.com; ₹9,973.

Also read: Inside a ‘meenakari’ museum in Jaipur