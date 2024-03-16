Giddy-up for some cowboy fashion

Denim Duet
Stella McCartney denim jacket in a classic vintage blue wash features black twill panelling on the yoke and sleeves. Available on mytheresa.com; ₹1,35,500.
Buckle Art
Inspired by the American West, this Polo Ralph Lauren skinny belt is defined by a suede strap and engraved metal accents. Available on ralphlauren.global; ₹62,900.
Check Mate
High-waisted skirt in seersucker red brown plaid with sheer overlay. Available on rosieassoulin.com; ₹1,35,500.
Fringe Therapy
Begonia-hued mini bucket bag with tiered fringe detailing, drawstring and detachable top handle. Available on farfetch.com; ₹1,28,945.
Race Ready
Stand out in Billionaire’s slim cut trousers featuring a distinctive photo print of scenes from horse racing. Available on farfetch.com; ₹57,262.
Step Right Up
Glamour meets Western influence in these boots by Paris Texas. Available on net-a-porter.com; ₹1,11,684.
Hat Trick
California-cool cowboy hat from the label Lack of Color is crafted out of woven raffia with cutout details. Available on saksfifthavenue.com; ₹9,973.
