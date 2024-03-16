advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > Giddy-up for some cowboy fashion

Giddy-up for some cowboy fashion

From a twill panelled denim jacket to a plaid midi skirt and a bright pink fringed bucket bag, Lounge's curation this week goes full western

Stella McCartney Twill Panelled Denim Jacket
Stella McCartney Twill Panelled Denim Jacket
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 16.03.2024  |  11:00 AM IST

Denim Duet
Stella McCartney denim jacket in a classic vintage blue wash features black twill panelling on the yoke and sleeves. Available on mytheresa.com; 1,35,500. 

Metal-accent Suede Belt by Ralph Lauren
Metal-accent Suede Belt by Ralph Lauren

Buckle Art
Inspired by the American West, this Polo Ralph Lauren skinny belt is defined by a suede strap and engraved metal accents. Available on ralphlauren.global; 62,900. 

Rosie Assoulin I Sheer Right Through You A-Line Midi Skirt
Rosie Assoulin I Sheer Right Through You A-Line Midi Skirt

Check Mate
High-waisted skirt in seersucker red brown plaid with sheer overlay. Available on rosieassoulin.com; 1,35,500.  

Stuart Weitzman Rae Fringed Suede Mini Bag
Stuart Weitzman Rae Fringed Suede Mini Bag

Fringe Therapy
Begonia-hued mini bucket bag with tiered fringe detailing, drawstring and detachable top handle. Available on farfetch.com; 1,28,945. 

Billionaire Horse-print Slim Trousers
Billionaire Horse-print Slim Trousers

Race Ready
Stand out in Billionaire’s slim cut trousers featuring a distinctive photo print of scenes from horse racing. Available on farfetch.com; 57,262. 

El Dorado Embroidered Lizard-effect Leather Cowboy Boots
El Dorado Embroidered Lizard-effect Leather Cowboy Boots

Step Right Up
Glamour meets Western influence in these boots by Paris Texas. Available on net-a-porter.com; 1,11,684.  

The Desert Raffia Cowboy Hat from Lack of Color
The Desert Raffia Cowboy Hat from Lack of Color

Hat Trick
California-cool cowboy hat from the label Lack of Color is crafted out of woven raffia with cutout details. Available on saksfifthavenue.com; 9,973.

