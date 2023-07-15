Couture trends ruling the runways and street style

At the Paris Couture Week and elsewhere, style was sculptural, vibrant and inspired by pop-culture phenomena like Barbie and Dune.
Showcased at the recent Paris Couture Week, the designer’s collection is all about overflowing taffetas and sculptural silhouettes.
For more, visit Gauravguptastudio.com; price on request
Hooded silhouettes from the 1980 are back. Alaïa’s top from its classic Archetypes collection is made from soft stretch-knit in a close-fit.
Available on Net-a-porter.com; around ₹1.07 lakh
An oversized white shirt, like this crisp poplin one with bouffant sleeves and golden Schiaparelli bijoux buttons, can double up as a dress.
Available on Schiaparelli.com; around ₹3.5 lakh
It’s not quite Pharrell Williams’ €1 million Louis Vuitton bag but this one from the late Virgil Abloh’s Everyday LV capsule comes close with its bright-yellow grained leather and acetate chain.
Available on 24s.com; around ₹2.4 lakh
The bow motif has been showing up again and again, such as with this elegant pair of Miu Miu calf leather sandals in rich purple with a satin finish and gold-tone logo lettering.
Available on Farfetch.com; around ₹1.18 lakh
