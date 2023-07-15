Couture trends ruling the runways and street style

Fuchsia Bouclé Jacket: The cropped bouclé jacket is everywhere, from the runway to the red carpet. Here, a very of-the-moment Barbie pink one from Self- Portrait. Available on Self-Portrait.com; around ₹ 46,000

At the Paris Couture Week and elsewhere, style was sculptural, vibrant and inspired by pop-culture phenomena like Barbie and Dune.

Hiranyagarbha Collection From Gaurav Gupta Couture

So sculptural

Showcased at the recent Paris Couture Week, the designer’s collection is all about overflowing taffetas and sculptural silhouettes.

For more, visit Gauravguptastudio.com; price on request

Archetypes Stretch-Knit Hooded Top

In my hood

Hooded silhouettes from the 1980 are back. Alaïa’s top from its classic Archetypes collection is made from soft stretch-knit in a close-fit.

Available on Net-a-porter.com; around ₹1.07 lakh

Volume Shirt Dress

Over the top

An oversized white shirt, like this crisp poplin one with bouffant sleeves and golden Schiaparelli bijoux buttons, can double up as a dress.

Available on Schiaparelli.com; around ₹3.5 lakh

Keepall Bandoulière 50 With Acetate Chain

The big bag

It’s not quite Pharrell Williams’ €1 million Louis Vuitton bag but this one from the late Virgil Abloh’s Everyday LV capsule comes close with its bright-yellow grained leather and acetate chain.

Available on 24s.com; around ₹2.4 lakh

Platform Bow-Front Sandals

Bow wow

The bow motif has been showing up again and again, such as with this elegant pair of Miu Miu calf leather sandals in rich purple with a satin finish and gold-tone logo lettering.

Available on Farfetch.com; around ₹1.18 lakh

