Cosy things to snuggle up with this winter

A compendium of products from Indian and international brands to keep you warm and snuggly this winter:

Rose Valley Merino Coat

A warm hug

Double-breasted long coat in handwoven merino wool with a shawl collar and front flap pockets, lined with a contrast habutai silk fabric.

Available on BunaStudio.com; ₹36,800

Soft Wool Acrylic Throw

Wrap up

A luxuriously soft wool and acrylic throw in pinks and greys arranged in a pleasing ombre effect; perfect for curling up on the sofa with on movie nights.

Available on Jaypore.com; ₹2,200

Chloé Quilted-collar Cashmere-blend Poncho

Go with the flow

A cashmere + silk poncho with a quilted, zipped high neck and fringed hem from the Italian luxury brand Chloé.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; ₹2,37,104

Fuselage Hand-Embroidered Bundi From Countrymade

Vest in this

A smoke grey bundi/Nehru jacket in a linen-cotton blend hand-embroidered with a spare industrial motif.

Available on Countrymade.in; ₹19,500

Monique Earmuffs

Ear me out

A unique cable design on the outside makes this pair of cosy earmuffs from Dutch brand Barts stand out in a fluffy crowd.

Available on Barts.eu; €19.99 (around ₹1,700)

