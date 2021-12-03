Cosy things to snuggle up with this winter

A compendium of products from Indian and international brands to keep you warm and snuggly this winter:
Rose Valley Merino Coat
Double-breasted long coat in handwoven merino wool with a shawl collar and front flap pockets, lined with a contrast habutai silk fabric.
Available on BunaStudio.com; ₹36,800
Soft Wool Acrylic Throw
A luxuriously soft wool and acrylic throw in pinks and greys arranged in a pleasing ombre effect; perfect for curling up on the sofa with on movie nights.
Available on Jaypore.com; ₹2,200
Chloé Quilted-collar Cashmere-blend Poncho
A cashmere + silk poncho with a quilted, zipped high neck and fringed hem from the Italian luxury brand Chloé.
Available on Matchesfashion.com; ₹2,37,104
Fuselage Hand-Embroidered Bundi From Countrymade
A smoke grey bundi/Nehru jacket in a linen-cotton blend hand-embroidered with a spare industrial motif.
Available on Countrymade.in; ₹19,500
Monique Earmuffs
A unique cable design on the outside makes this pair of cosy earmuffs from Dutch brand Barts stand out in a fluffy crowd.
Available on Barts.eu; €19.99 (around ₹1,700)
Also read: Dive into Fab Four lore as ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ film hits screens