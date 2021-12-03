advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > Cosy things to snuggle up with this winter
Source

Cosy things to snuggle up with this winter

Dusty rose is having a moment, as our mood board on winter fashion and accessories makes it clear 

Fluff Yeah Ombre Slide From UGG This uber-comfy slider combines slipper and sandal into a cosy statement shoe, featuring plush sheepskin with a lightweight platform and elastic backstrap. Available on Ugg.com; $110 (around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,200)
By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 03.12.2021  |  01:24 PM IST

A compendium of products from Indian and international brands to keep you warm and snuggly this winter:

Rose Valley Merino Coat

A warm hug
Double-breasted long coat in handwoven merino wool with a shawl collar and front flap pockets, lined with a contrast habutai silk fabric. 

Available on BunaStudio.com; 36,800 

Soft Wool Acrylic Throw

Wrap up
A luxuriously soft wool and acrylic throw in pinks and greys arranged in a pleasing ombre effect; perfect for curling up on the sofa with on movie nights. 

Available on Jaypore.com; 2,200

Chloé Quilted-collar Cashmere-blend Poncho

Go with the flow
A cashmere + silk poncho with a quilted, zipped high neck and fringed hem from the Italian luxury brand Chloé. 

Available on Matchesfashion.com; 2,37,104

Fuselage Hand-Embroidered Bundi From Countrymade

Vest in this
A smoke grey bundi/Nehru jacket in a linen-cotton blend hand-embroidered with a spare industrial motif. 

Available on Countrymade.in; 19,500

Monique Earmuffs

 

Ear me out
A unique cable design on the outside makes this pair of cosy earmuffs from Dutch brand Barts stand out in a fluffy crowd. 

Available on Barts.eu; €19.99 (around 1,700)

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    03.12.2021 | 01:24 PM IST

