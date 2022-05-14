Colour of the season: sage green

Sage Green Ruffled Draped Sari

Ruffled up

Sage green draped sari in lightweight Bamberg silk from Label Nitika with pre-stitched ruffle border.

Available on Eastboutique.com; ₹18,472

Ombre shirt

Blue-green

Silk maxi shirt with an ombre effect on the shoulders from 431-88 by Shweta Kapur. The front placket is enhanced with statement buttons for added drama.

Available on 431-88.com; ₹25,300

Zeenat Girl Notebook

You go, girl

Softcover notebook with a vivid original print by Jodi on the cover and unruled pages inside, ideal for note-taking or painting in watercolour.

Available on Thejodilife.com; ₹335

Sage Green Hand Embroidered Blazer Set

Hint of mint

This blazer from Varun Chakkilam Men is paired with a matching shirt and pants.

Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; ₹95,000

Modernist Mugs In Sap

Dimensional dilemma

Inspired by Le Corbusier’s architecture, 3D-printed mugs in sap green hand-painted with geometric shapes using gold paint.

Available on Thestrangeco.com; ₹1,300 for a set of two