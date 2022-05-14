Colour of the season: sage green

Sage Green Ruffled Draped Sari
Sage green draped sari in lightweight Bamberg silk from Label Nitika with pre-stitched ruffle border.
Available on Eastboutique.com; ₹18,472
Ombre shirt
Silk maxi shirt with an ombre effect on the shoulders from 431-88 by Shweta Kapur. The front placket is enhanced with statement buttons for added drama.
Available on 431-88.com; ₹25,300
Zeenat Girl Notebook
Softcover notebook with a vivid original print by Jodi on the cover and unruled pages inside, ideal for note-taking or painting in watercolour.
Available on Thejodilife.com; ₹335
Sage Green Hand Embroidered Blazer Set
This blazer from Varun Chakkilam Men is paired with a matching shirt and pants.
Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; ₹95,000
Modernist Mugs In Sap
Inspired by Le Corbusier’s architecture, 3D-printed mugs in sap green hand-painted with geometric shapes using gold paint.
Available on Thestrangeco.com; ₹1,300 for a set of two