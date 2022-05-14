advertisement

Colour of the season: sage green 

Colour of the season: sage green

A compendium of beautiful objects in the season’s favourite colour, an earthy and calming tone that's suddenly everywhere  

Sasha Ring: In-between finger ring crafted with dainty pastel-hued stones of over 13 carats set in recycled brass, designed by Suneet Varma. Available on Aulerth.in; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,000
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 14.05.2022  |  11:00 AM IST

Listen to this article

Sage Green Ruffled Draped Sari

Ruffled up
Ruffled up

Sage green draped sari in lightweight Bamberg silk from Label Nitika with pre-stitched ruffle border.

Available on Eastboutique.com; 18,472

Ombre shirt

Blue-green
Blue-green

Silk maxi shirt with an ombre effect on the shoulders from 431-88 by Shweta Kapur. The front placket is enhanced with statement buttons for added drama. 

Available on 431-88.com; 25,300

Zeenat Girl Notebook

You go, girl
You go, girl

Softcover notebook with a vivid original print by Jodi on the cover and unruled pages inside, ideal for note-taking or painting in watercolour.

Available on Thejodilife.com; 335

Sage Green Hand Embroidered Blazer Set

Hint of mint
Hint of mint

This blazer from Varun Chakkilam Men is paired with a matching shirt and pants.

Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; 95,000

Modernist Mugs In Sap

Dimensional dilemma
Dimensional dilemma

Inspired by Le Corbusier’s architecture, 3D-printed mugs in sap green hand-painted with geometric shapes using gold paint. 

Available on Thestrangeco.com; 1,300 for a set of two

 

  14.05.2022 | 11:00 AM IST
    14.05.2022 | 11:00 AM IST

