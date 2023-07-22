Five ways to style the coastal granddaughter look The coastal granddaughter aesthetic is everywhere—but what exactly is it? We break it down for you /fashion/shop/coastal-granddaughter-look-fashion-111689904457236.html 111689904457236 story

V-Logo Chambray-Denim Playsuit: Sophisticated yet playful defines modern coastal chic, like this Valentino Garavani denim playsuit with the iconic V logo. Available on Matchesfashion.com; around ₹ 1.48 lakh

The coastal granddaughter aesthetic is everywhere, but what exactly is it? An iteration of the coastal grandmother look—think neutrals and light blues in a variety of stripes and florals; cotton, linen, and other natural fibres; and a tailored look overall—the granddaughter is even more relaxed and easy-breezy, with maxi dresses and jumpsuits replacing tailored shorts and designer cardigans.

We break it down for you:

Crepe Jersey Ruched Dress

Jersey shore

Proenza Schouler’s effortless, easy aesthetic marks this satin crepe dress with an anklegrazing silhouette, vintage-y ruffled hem and trendy keyhole cut-out: a perfect blend of old and new styling.

Available on Proenzaschouler.com; around ₹1.46 lakh

Raffia Tote Bag

Down to earth

The trick to pulling off this look is to use very expensive things that somehow manage to look home-made and rustic, like this blue raffia bag from Prada.

Available on Farfetch.com; around ₹1.9 lakh

Turner Coffee Table

Turn table

The coastal granddaughter look is all about a minimal aesthetic with lots of natural materials, like this wood and metal table with an exquisite woven rattan top.

Available on Fleck.co.in; ₹16,000

Pimpton Blazer

Stripe that

Stripes are essential to the coastal look, as featured in this relaxed-fit unisex blazer with pinstripes from Nili Lotan.

Available on Shopbop.com; around ₹1.35 lakh

Anar Pasta Bowl

Olive a little

It’s not all white and blue—earthy tones of green, like this hand-painted olive-green ceramic bowl from Minimal Indian—are very much a part of the look-book.

Available on Minimalindian.com; ₹2,490