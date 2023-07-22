Five ways to style the coastal granddaughter look

The coastal granddaughter aesthetic is everywhere, but what exactly is it? An iteration of the coastal grandmother look—think neutrals and light blues in a variety of stripes and florals; cotton, linen, and other natural fibres; and a tailored look overall—the granddaughter is even more relaxed and easy-breezy, with maxi dresses and jumpsuits replacing tailored shorts and designer cardigans.
We break it down for you:
Proenza Schouler’s effortless, easy aesthetic marks this satin crepe dress with an anklegrazing silhouette, vintage-y ruffled hem and trendy keyhole cut-out: a perfect blend of old and new styling.
Available on Proenzaschouler.com; around ₹1.46 lakh
The trick to pulling off this look is to use very expensive things that somehow manage to look home-made and rustic, like this blue raffia bag from Prada.
Available on Farfetch.com; around ₹1.9 lakh
The coastal granddaughter look is all about a minimal aesthetic with lots of natural materials, like this wood and metal table with an exquisite woven rattan top.
Available on Fleck.co.in; ₹16,000
Stripes are essential to the coastal look, as featured in this relaxed-fit unisex blazer with pinstripes from Nili Lotan.
Available on Shopbop.com; around ₹1.35 lakh
It’s not all white and blue—earthy tones of green, like this hand-painted olive-green ceramic bowl from Minimal Indian—are very much a part of the look-book.
Available on Minimalindian.com; ₹2,490