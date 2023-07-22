advertisement

Five ways to style the coastal granddaughter look

Five ways to style the coastal granddaughter look

The coastal granddaughter aesthetic is everywhere—but what exactly is it? We break it down for you

V-Logo Chambray-Denim Playsuit: Sophisticated yet playful defines modern coastal chic, like this Valentino Garavani denim playsuit with the iconic V logo. Available on Matchesfashion.com; around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.48 lakh
By Team Lounge
22.07.2023

The coastal granddaughter aesthetic is everywhere, but what exactly is it? An iteration of the coastal grandmother look—think neutrals and light blues in a variety of stripes and florals; cotton, linen, and other natural fibres; and a tailored look overall—the granddaughter is even more relaxed and easy-breezy, with maxi dresses and jumpsuits replacing tailored shorts and designer cardigans.

We break it down for you:

Crepe Jersey Ruched Dress

Jersey shore
Proenza Schouler’s effortless, easy aesthetic marks this satin crepe dress with an anklegrazing silhouette, vintage-y ruffled hem and trendy keyhole cut-out: a perfect blend of old and new styling.

Available on Proenzaschouler.com; around 1.46 lakh

Raffia Tote Bag

Down to earth
The trick to pulling off this look is to use very expensive things that somehow manage to look home-made and rustic, like this blue raffia bag from Prada.

Available on Farfetch.com; around 1.9 lakh

Turner Coffee Table

Turn table
The coastal granddaughter look is all about a minimal aesthetic with lots of natural materials, like this wood and metal table with an exquisite woven rattan top.

Available on Fleck.co.in; 16,000

Pimpton Blazer

Stripe that
Stripes are essential to the coastal look, as featured in this relaxed-fit unisex blazer with pinstripes from Nili Lotan.

Available on Shopbop.com; around 1.35 lakh

Anar Pasta Bowl

Olive a little
It’s not all white and blue—earthy tones of green, like this hand-painted olive-green ceramic bowl from Minimal Indian—are very much a part of the look-book.

Available on Minimalindian.com; 2,490

 

 

