A compendium of beautiful objects that evoke Christmas cheer

What's the Juice?
Silk pocket square featuring a hand-painted pomegranate design. Available on selfridges.com; Rs.6,240
Paint the Town Red
Varanasi silk brocade red “Velsao” kurta and “Betul” pant featuring all over floral grid jaal from Raw Mango’s 2023 Suzegad collection. Available on rawmango.com; Rs.62,600.
Maximum Glam
Iconic Saeda pumps featuring a delicate anklet made with 40 individually applied Swarovski crystals. Available on jimmychoo.com; Rs.1,54,468.
Star of the Party
A Clio Peppiatt blue mini dress embellished with beads and teardrop paillettes. Available on net-aporter.com; Rs.96,650.
‘Tis the Season
Mackenzie-Childs’ illuminated resin crafted Christmas tree decorated with faux beads, ornaments and cardinals. Available on saksfifthavenue.com; Rs. 62,327.
Man of the Moment
A tailored blazer made in Italy from cotton-velvet in a rust hue with padded shoulders for a structured effect. Available on mrporter.com; Rs. 99,400.
A Warm Welcome
A handcrafted wreath decorated with dried pinecones, dried botanicals, shola flowers, stars and a bow. Available on nestasia.in; Rs.1,431.
