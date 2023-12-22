advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > A compendium of beautiful objects that evoke Christmas cheer

A compendium of beautiful objects that evoke Christmas cheer

From a navy pomegranate print silk pocket square, an embellished stretch-crepe mini dress to iconic Saeda pumps we’ve got you covered this Christmas

Eton Navy Pomegranate Print Silk Pocket Square
Eton Navy Pomegranate Print Silk Pocket Square
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 22.12.2023  |  11:00 AM IST

What's the Juice?
Silk pocket square featuring a hand-painted pomegranate design. Available on selfridges.com; Rs.6,240

Raw Mango Velsao & Betul
Raw Mango Velsao & Betul

Paint the Town Red
Varanasi silk brocade red “Velsao” kurta and “Betul” pant featuring all over floral grid jaal from Raw Mango’s 2023 Suzegad collection. Available on rawmango.com; Rs.62,600. 

Jimmy Choo Saeda 100 Emerald Satin Pumps with Crystal
Jimmy Choo Saeda 100 Emerald Satin Pumps with Crystal

Maximum Glam
Iconic Saeda pumps featuring a delicate anklet made with 40 individually applied Swarovski crystals. Available on jimmychoo.com; Rs.1,54,468. 

Aqua Embellished Stretch-Crepe Mini Dress by Clio Peppiatt
Aqua Embellished Stretch-Crepe Mini Dress by Clio Peppiatt

Star of the Party
A Clio Peppiatt blue mini dress embellished with beads and teardrop paillettes. Available on net-aporter.com; Rs.96,650. 

Jolly Holiday Trophy Tree by Mackenzie-Child
Jolly Holiday Trophy Tree by Mackenzie-Child

‘Tis the Season
Mackenzie-Childs’ illuminated resin crafted Christmas tree decorated with faux beads, ornaments and cardinals. Available on saksfifthavenue.com; Rs. 62,327

Paul Smith Cotton-Velvet Blazer
Paul Smith Cotton-Velvet Blazer

Man of the Moment
A tailored blazer made in Italy from cotton-velvet in a rust hue with padded shoulders for a structured effect. Available on mrporter.com; Rs. 99,400.

Merry Christmas Wreath of Pinecones and Berries
Merry Christmas Wreath of Pinecones and Berries

A Warm Welcome
A handcrafted wreath decorated with dried pinecones, dried botanicals, shola flowers, stars and a bow. Available on nestasia.in; Rs.1,431.

