5 last-minute Christmas gifts

In case you are looking for a unique decor present, this L’Epee 1839 Time Machine is a good option. It displays the hour and minutes with two black metal cylinders framed by a propeller at each end. Available on www.lepee1839.ch; price on request
You can never go wrong with a watch, especially if it's a Breitling Avenger B01 Chronograph 44. Available in stores, over ₹6 lakh
Keep it as festive as it gets with this Seva hamper that includes a candle and a candle care kit. Available on www.sevahome.in; ₹4,400