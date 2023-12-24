advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > 5 last-minute Christmas gifts

5 last-minute Christmas gifts

Still haven't decided what to give your loved ones? Here's a list of some pleasing presents

A good option for the fashion-conscious friend: The hand-embroidered Coco Mini Copper sling by Doux Amour. Available on www.douxamourindia.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,299
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 24.12.2023  |  05:00 PM IST
This pocket-friendly hamper is perfect for those who believe in the power of a simple skincare routine. Forest Essentials' Hydrate & Glow Ritual, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,500, available online and in stores.
Also read: A compendium of beautiful objects that evoke Christmas cheer

In case you are looking for a unique decor present, this L’Epee 1839 Time Machine is a good option. It displays the hour and minutes with two black metal cylinders framed by a propeller at each end. Available on www.lepee1839.ch; price on request
You can never go wrong with a watch, especially if it's a Breitling Avenger B01 Chronograph 44. Available in stores, over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh
Keep it as festive as it gets with this Seva hamper that includes a candle and a candle care kit. Available on www.sevahome.in; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,400
Also read: The Lounge Secret Santa covet list

