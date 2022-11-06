Choose Indian winterwear this season

Lounge curates winterwear from Indian designers and brands:

Mustard Cut-out Ribbed Sweater

Good gold

This stylish, comfortable sweater with a cut-out neck detail and playful fringes at the sleeves from The Label Life will brighten a winter’s day.

Available on Thelabellife.com; ₹2,390

Blue Hour Blazer

Like a moss

Moss-striped, single-breasted blazer with a textured surface created using a threadwork technique from ILK.

Available on Ilk.co.in; ₹17,500

Soft Pink Colour-Blocked Wide Leg Trousers

New on the block

Recycled organic cotton trousers with smart colour-blocking in taupe and soft pink, from Beejoliyo Men.

Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; ₹5,500

Emerald Green Applique Jacket

Super stripe

Made of crepe and Bemberg silk, this overlay from Three features contrasting panels and discreet front pockets.

Available on Wearethree.com; ₹16,500

Black Nirvaan Zeenat Scarf

Feathered friend

Watch out for the bird print on this soft viscose scarf from AMPM and layer it over a black dress for maximum effect.

Available on Luxury.tatacliq.com; ₹6,950

