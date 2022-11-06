Choose Indian winterwear this season

Lounge curates winterwear from Indian designers and brands:
Mustard Cut-out Ribbed Sweater
This stylish, comfortable sweater with a cut-out neck detail and playful fringes at the sleeves from The Label Life will brighten a winter’s day.
Available on Thelabellife.com; ₹2,390
Blue Hour Blazer
Moss-striped, single-breasted blazer with a textured surface created using a threadwork technique from ILK.
Available on Ilk.co.in; ₹17,500
Soft Pink Colour-Blocked Wide Leg Trousers
Recycled organic cotton trousers with smart colour-blocking in taupe and soft pink, from Beejoliyo Men.
Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; ₹5,500
Emerald Green Applique Jacket
Made of crepe and Bemberg silk, this overlay from Three features contrasting panels and discreet front pockets.
Available on Wearethree.com; ₹16,500
Black Nirvaan Zeenat Scarf
Watch out for the bird print on this soft viscose scarf from AMPM and layer it over a black dress for maximum effect.
Available on Luxury.tatacliq.com; ₹6,950
