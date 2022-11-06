advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
PHOTOSQUICK READS
PHOTOSQUICK READS

Home > Fashion> Shop > Choose Indian winterwear this season

Choose Indian winterwear this season

Lounge curates winterwear from Indian designers and brands, from a colour-blocked cape to a stylish blazer

Camp Print Bomber Jacket A classic linen bomber jacket from Cord with a signature print in shades of olive and beige, perfect for mild mornings. Available on Cordstudio.in; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,000
Camp Print Bomber Jacket A classic linen bomber jacket from Cord with a signature print in shades of olive and beige, perfect for mild mornings. Available on Cordstudio.in; 9,000
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 06.11.2022  |  12:30 PM IST

Listen to this article

Lounge curates winterwear from Indian designers and brands:

Mustard Cut-out Ribbed Sweater

Good gold
Good gold

This stylish, comfortable sweater with a cut-out neck detail and playful fringes at the sleeves from The Label Life will brighten a winter’s day.

Available on Thelabellife.com; 2,390

Blue Hour Blazer

Like a moss
Like a moss

Moss-striped, single-breasted blazer with a textured surface created using a threadwork technique from ILK.

Available on Ilk.co.in; 17,500

Soft Pink Colour-Blocked Wide Leg Trousers

New on the block
New on the block

Recycled organic cotton trousers with smart colour-blocking in taupe and soft pink, from Beejoliyo Men.

Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; 5,500

Emerald Green Applique Jacket

Super stripe
Super stripe

Made of crepe and Bemberg silk, this overlay from Three features contrasting panels and discreet front pockets.

Available on Wearethree.com; 16,500

Black Nirvaan Zeenat Scarf

Feathered friend
Feathered friend

Watch out for the bird print on this soft viscose scarf from AMPM and layer it over a black dress for maximum effect.

Available on Luxury.tatacliq.com; 6,950

Also read: This winter, add bling to casual wear too

Next Story