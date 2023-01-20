Check out these streetwear styles by Indian designers

Streetwear is huge globally, and Indian designers and brands are keeping in step with the trend. Lounge picks some favourites:
Zebra Fish Stripe Shirt
Oversized long shirt in handwoven cotton twill, hand-block printed in black and white stripes, from NorBlackNorWhite.
Available on Norblacknorwhite.com; $220 (around ₹18,000)
Flame Orng Mini Crossbody Bag
Young Indian streetwear brand Bluorng’s creations are sleek and functional, like this lamb leather mini crossbody, available in several pop-out colours.
Available on Blueorng.com; ₹9,995
Augury Pleated Skirt
From Bollywood-beloved streetwear brand Almost Gods, a short pleated skit featuring a print of Zodiac formations in a watercolour painting style.
Available on Almostgods.com; ₹7,500
Cara Earrings
Oversized uneven earrings from indie brand Smoke Wear, created using found and donated materials such as elements from a charm necklace, natural stones and recycled freshwater pearls.
Available on Smokewear.in; ₹4,000
Cycle Chain
A cycle chain-inspired piece of jewellery from Amyr by Armaan Narang, this thick, bold metal neck chain has been finished with intricate details.
For details, check Instagram.com/amyrofficial
