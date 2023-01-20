Check out these streetwear styles by Indian designers Streetwear is huge globally, and Indian designers and brands are keeping in step with the trend /fashion/shop/check-out-these-streetwear-styles-by-indian-designers-111674200768239.html 111674200768239 story

Diversity Stream Shirt 2.0: Unisex shirt printed with the brand’s signature diversity faces print, with embroidered silk threads streaming out, adding textural detail. Available on Huemn.in; ₹ 10,500

Streetwear is huge globally, and Indian designers and brands are keeping in step with the trend. Lounge picks some favourites:

Zebra Fish Stripe Shirt

Stripe down

Oversized long shirt in handwoven cotton twill, hand-block printed in black and white stripes, from NorBlackNorWhite.

Available on Norblacknorwhite.com; $220 (around ₹18,000)

Flame Orng Mini Crossbody Bag

Orange you lovely

Young Indian streetwear brand Bluorng’s creations are sleek and functional, like this lamb leather mini crossbody, available in several pop-out colours.

Available on Blueorng.com; ₹9,995

Augury Pleated Skirt

In the stars

From Bollywood-beloved streetwear brand Almost Gods, a short pleated skit featuring a print of Zodiac formations in a watercolour painting style.

Available on Almostgods.com; ₹7,500

Cara Earrings

Stone unturned

Oversized uneven earrings from indie brand Smoke Wear, created using found and donated materials such as elements from a charm necklace, natural stones and recycled freshwater pearls.

Available on Smokewear.in; ₹4,000

Cycle Chain

Chain of command

A cycle chain-inspired piece of jewellery from Amyr by Armaan Narang, this thick, bold metal neck chain has been finished with intricate details.

For details, check Instagram.com/amyrofficial

Also read: This season, stay on trend with a lot of denim