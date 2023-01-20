advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > Check out these streetwear styles by Indian designers

Check out these streetwear styles by Indian designers

Streetwear is huge globally, and Indian designers and brands are keeping in step with the trend

Diversity Stream Shirt 2.0: Unisex shirt printed with the brand’s signature diversity faces print, with embroidered silk threads streaming out, adding textural detail. Available on Huemn.in; 10,500
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 20.01.2023  |  01:36 PM IST

Listen to this article

Streetwear is huge globally, and Indian designers and brands are keeping in step with the trend. Lounge picks some favourites:

Zebra Fish Stripe Shirt

Stripe down
Stripe down

Oversized long shirt in handwoven cotton twill, hand-block printed in black and white stripes, from NorBlackNorWhite.

Available on Norblacknorwhite.com; $220 (around 18,000)

Flame Orng Mini Crossbody Bag

Orange you lovely
Orange you lovely

Young Indian streetwear brand Bluorng’s creations are sleek and functional, like this lamb leather mini crossbody, available in several pop-out colours.

Available on Blueorng.com; 9,995

Augury Pleated Skirt

In the stars
In the stars

From Bollywood-beloved streetwear brand Almost Gods, a short pleated skit featuring a print of Zodiac formations in a watercolour painting style.

Available on Almostgods.com; 7,500

Cara Earrings

Stone unturned
Stone unturned

Oversized uneven earrings from indie brand Smoke Wear, created using found and donated materials such as elements from a charm necklace, natural stones and recycled freshwater pearls.

Available on Smokewear.in; 4,000

Cycle Chain

Chain of command
Chain of command

A cycle chain-inspired piece of jewellery from Amyr by Armaan Narang, this thick, bold metal neck chain has been finished with intricate details.

For details, check Instagram.com/amyrofficial

