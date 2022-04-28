advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > Check out these beauties from Coach, Emporio Armani’s Mother’s Day edits

Check out these beauties from Coach, Emporio Armani’s Mother’s Day edits

While Coach has launched a special “I Got It From My Mom” Mother's Day campaign starring Jennifer Lopez, Emporio Armani has a new Classic Mom collection 

A bag from Coach's ‘I Got It From My Mom’ campaign for Mother’s Day starring celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Noah Beck, Tommy Dorfman, and Jessica Kelly, with a playful reference to Coach’s legacy and bags handed down from one generation to the next,
Backpack with screen-printed logo and a charm from Emporio Armani
Jennifer Lopez for Coach
Emporio Armani's MyEA Bag can be personalised and customised. The deer-print mini bag is embellished with removable gold-tone carabiner clips and tags. 
While it's not a Mother's Day launch, the Chloé Marcie bag made from tactile raffia with tan grained-leather top handles will make a splendid gift for mom
First released in the 1970s, Loewe's contemporary rendition of its Flamenco bag is shaped with nautical-knot drawstrings that cinch in the beautifully supple yellow leather.
  FIRST PUBLISHED
    28.04.2022 | 11:00 AM IST

