advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register

Home > Fashion> Shop > Celebrating all things noir this Noirvember
Source

Celebrating all things noir this Noirvember

From a vintage poster to a Zippo, a compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire inspired by 1940s Hollywood

Noirvember is a celebration of all things noir (a classic example is The Lady From Shanghai)
Noirvember is a celebration of all things noir (a classic example is The Lady From Shanghai) (Film still)

By Uday Bhatia & Avantika Bhuyan

LAST UPDATED 19.11.2021  |  09:20 AM IST

Started by writer Marya E. Gates, Noirvember celebrates the shadowy style that emerged in 1940s Hollywood. From a vintage poster of the 1955 cult film ‘Rififi’ to a Zippo-1911 Vintage Firepower, take your pick.

advertisement

advertisement

Vintage Poster Of ‘Rififi’
Vintage Poster Of ‘Rififi’ (Courtesy Etsy)

Vintage Poster Of ‘Rififi’

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all

This 1955 cult French film, directed by Jules Dassin, is about a perfect crime. And now you can own a piece of it with this high-quality art print. Available on Etsy.com; 2,571 plus taxes

Also read: Stylish travel gear for your winter wanderings

Noelle Velvet Trimmed Wool-Felt Fedora By Gigi Burris
Noelle Velvet Trimmed Wool-Felt Fedora By Gigi Burris (Courtesy Gigi Burris)

Noelle Velvet Trimmed Wool-Felt Fedora By Gigi Burris

Be it a detective or a gangster, the characters in noir films are all about hats. This “thoughtful and locally made” fedora by Gigi Burris gives the accessory a softer look for women. Available on Net-a-Porter.com; around 41,000

advertisement

advertisement

Stella Decanter
Stella Decanter (Courtesy ShopCasashop.com)

Stella Decanter

Whisky or wine decanters are a common prop in noir films. This sleek decanter, inspired by ancient Venetian glassware, would have looked perfect on a private detective’s desk. Available on ShopCasashop.com; starting at around 16,000

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all
Limited Edition ElGranero’s Yellow OLIVETTI LETTERA 35
Limited Edition ElGranero’s Yellow OLIVETTI LETTERA 35 (Courtesy Etsy)

Limited Edition ElGranero’s Yellow OLIVETTI LETTERA 35

In classic noir, the clickety- clack of the typewriter is usually accompanied by a twist in the tale. Let your imagination run wild with this vintage piece. Available on Etsy.com; 41,175

Zippo-1911 Vintage Firepower
Zippo-1911 Vintage Firepower (Courtesy Etsy)

Zippo-1911 Vintage Firepower

This unique engraved Zippo pays tribute to the M1911, which has made an appearance in nearly every James Bond film, starting with Dr No. Available on Etsy.com; 4,348

advertisement

advertisement

Square-frame Acetate Sunglasses By Celine Eyewear
Square-frame Acetate Sunglasses By Celine Eyewear (Celine Eyewear)

Square-frame Acetate Sunglasses By Celine Eyewear

These oversized sunglasses, made in Italy, have that vintage look. Just right for daily wear, they can be paired with anything from a little black dress to trench coats. Available on Net-a-Porter.com; around 51,500

Also read: Luxury gadgets for wherever you go

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    19.11.2021 | 09:20 AM IST

MOST POPULAR

  1. A Nobel Laureate in the kitchen 
  2. How Pilates is great for your mind and body 
  3. Chef takes flavours of Kashmir, Karnataka to Australia
  4. The chef who wants to rule the world with delivery kitchens
  5. Hermes Birkin, Louis Vuitton trunk up for grabs

advertisement

Next Story

advertisement