Celebrating all things noir this Noirvember

Started by writer Marya E. Gates, Noirvember celebrates the shadowy style that emerged in 1940s Hollywood. From a vintage poster of the 1955 cult film ‘Rififi’ to a Zippo-1911 Vintage Firepower, take your pick.

Vintage Poster Of ‘Rififi’

This 1955 cult French film, directed by Jules Dassin, is about a perfect crime. And now you can own a piece of it with this high-quality art print. Available on Etsy.com; ₹2,571 plus taxes

Noelle Velvet Trimmed Wool-Felt Fedora By Gigi Burris

Be it a detective or a gangster, the characters in noir films are all about hats. This “thoughtful and locally made” fedora by Gigi Burris gives the accessory a softer look for women. Available on Net-a-Porter.com; around ₹41,000

Stella Decanter

Whisky or wine decanters are a common prop in noir films. This sleek decanter, inspired by ancient Venetian glassware, would have looked perfect on a private detective’s desk. Available on ShopCasashop.com; starting at around ₹16,000

Limited Edition ElGranero’s Yellow OLIVETTI LETTERA 35

In classic noir, the clickety- clack of the typewriter is usually accompanied by a twist in the tale. Let your imagination run wild with this vintage piece. Available on Etsy.com; ₹41,175

Zippo-1911 Vintage Firepower

This unique engraved Zippo pays tribute to the M1911, which has made an appearance in nearly every James Bond film, starting with Dr No. Available on Etsy.com; ₹4,348

Square-frame Acetate Sunglasses By Celine Eyewear

These oversized sunglasses, made in Italy, have that vintage look. Just right for daily wear, they can be paired with anything from a little black dress to trench coats. Available on Net-a-Porter.com; around ₹51,500

