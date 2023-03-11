advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > Celebrate the design chaos of cluttercore

Celebrate the design chaos of cluttercore

Clashing prints, a mash-up of textures, and complete design chaos – cluttercore is all that and more. Lounge picks its favourites from the trend

Guy Bourdin Framed Print: Curated by online art store AP8, prints of artist Guy Bourdin’s work from the 1970s fit neatly into the cluttercore aesthetic. Available on Net-aporter.com; around 2.19 lakh
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 11.03.2023  |  11:55 AM IST

Clashing prints, a mash-up of textures, and complete design chaos – cluttercore is all that and more. Lounge picks its favourites from the trend:

Red Mashru Silk Pant Set

Brocade set
Brocade set

A red bomber jacket in mashru silk with asymmetrical brocade patches paired with slim-fit pants from designer Shriya Singhi.

Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; 16,000

Patchworked Vintage Silk Maxi Dress

Not a patch
Not a patch

European designer duo Rianna + Nina’s love for vintage fabric comes alive in this patchwork maxi dress made from panels of upcycled silk.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; around 3.7 lakh

Allegra Patch Suede Clog

Pair up
Pair up

Clogs from Italian footwear brand Kate Cate, with a woven patchwork textile upper, rubber sole and wooden midsole.

Available on Nykaafashion.com; 10,935

Tilda Patchwork Tote

Denim dare
Denim dare

A spacious tote from See by Chloe crafted using recycled denim, organic linen and leather by Indian artisans.

Available on Revolve.com; around 52,000

Mystique Earrings

Plaid up
Plaid up

Designed using plaid material and gold-plated brass, these earrings from Zaza by Somya embody the cluttercore spirit.

Available on Elahe.in; 3,800

 

 

