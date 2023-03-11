Celebrate the design chaos of cluttercore

Clashing prints, a mash-up of textures, and complete design chaos – cluttercore is all that and more. Lounge picks its favourites from the trend:
Red Mashru Silk Pant Set
A red bomber jacket in mashru silk with asymmetrical brocade patches paired with slim-fit pants from designer Shriya Singhi.
Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; ₹ 16,000
Patchworked Vintage Silk Maxi Dress
European designer duo Rianna + Nina’s love for vintage fabric comes alive in this patchwork maxi dress made from panels of upcycled silk.
Available on Matchesfashion.com; around ₹ 3.7 lakh
Allegra Patch Suede Clog
Clogs from Italian footwear brand Kate Cate, with a woven patchwork textile upper, rubber sole and wooden midsole.
Available on Nykaafashion.com; ₹10,935
Tilda Patchwork Tote
A spacious tote from See by Chloe crafted using recycled denim, organic linen and leather by Indian artisans.
Available on Revolve.com; around ₹52,000
Mystique Earrings
Designed using plaid material and gold-plated brass, these earrings from Zaza by Somya embody the cluttercore spirit.
Available on Elahe.in; ₹ 3,800