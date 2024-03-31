The many ways to rock butter yellow This summer season, flaunt a pastel shade that falls somewhere between bright lemon and soft cream /fashion/shop/butter-yellow-spring-colour-shopping-guide-style-trends-111711867974351.html 111711867974351 story

Keep it casual and chic with this Matera Dress by Summer Somewhere. Available online, ₹ 6,590

This mulmul cotton dress is perfect for a weekend brunch or the beach. Available on Kaarimarket; ₹ 7,500 Also read: A shopping guide inspired by nature For festivals and special occasions, skip the traditional reds and blues and opt for a butter yellow, like this Asuka Yellow Charm Mirror Chanderi Silk Kurta Set. Available at Ogaan; ₹ 13,750 Looking for an light, breezy AM-PM outfit? Try this Mulberry Silk Kurta Set by Avacara. Available at Ogaan; ₹ 29,000 Also read: Your summer fashion shopping guide FIRST PUBLISHED

