The many ways to rock butter yellow
This summer season, flaunt a pastel shade that falls somewhere between bright lemon and soft cream
Keep it casual and chic with this Matera Dress by Summer Somewhere. Available online, ₹6,590
This mulmul cotton dress is perfect for a weekend brunch or the beach. Available on Kaarimarket; ₹7,500
For festivals and special occasions, skip the traditional reds and blues and opt for a butter yellow, like this Asuka Yellow Charm Mirror Chanderi Silk Kurta Set. Available at Ogaan; ₹ 13,750
Looking for an light, breezy AM-PM outfit? Try this Mulberry Silk Kurta Set by Avacara. Available at Ogaan; ₹29,000