The many ways to rock butter yellow

The many ways to rock butter yellow

This summer season, flaunt a pastel shade that falls somewhere between bright lemon and soft cream

Keep it casual and chic with this Matera Dress by Summer Somewhere. Available online, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,590
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 31.03.2024  |  05:00 PM IST
This mulmul cotton dress is perfect for a weekend brunch or the beach. Available on Kaarimarket; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,500
For festivals and special occasions, skip the traditional reds and blues and opt for a butter yellow, like this Asuka Yellow Charm Mirror Chanderi Silk Kurta Set. Available at Ogaan; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 13,750
Looking for an light, breezy AM-PM outfit? Try this Mulberry Silk Kurta Set by Avacara. Available at Ogaan; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29,000
