Bring art into your life with these collectibles

Tiffin Towers By Kunal Anand
Artist Kunal Anand’s original illustration, which presents an alternate reality version of a Mumbai re-imagined as one of its most enduring icons, the lunch dabba, rendered on a cotton tee.
Available on Kultureshop.in; ₹995
Summer House In Kerala by Nandita Mukundan
Limited-edition prints of the Kochi-based artist and illustrator’s original artwork.
Available on Artandfound.co; starting from ₹1,900
Monk By Ratan Krishna Saha
A bronze sculpture by Ratan Saha, who has a passion for structural forms and ecology.
Available on Kynkyny.com; ₹2.25 lakh
Women Of Ceylon By Namrata Kumar
Giclee prints of Kumar’s Women of Ceylon series of paintings, printed with archival inks.
Available on Namratakumar.co; starting at ₹1,900 for small prints
Cushions With Prints Of Artwork By Manjit Bawa And A Ramachandran
Iconic paintings by the two famous artists come alive on these vibrant cushion covers.
Available on Shop.Vadehraart.com; ₹1,250
