Bring art into your life with these collectibles

Tiffin Towers By Kunal Anand

Tiffin time

Artist Kunal Anand’s original illustration, which presents an alternate reality version of a Mumbai re-imagined as one of its most enduring icons, the lunch dabba, rendered on a cotton tee.

Available on Kultureshop.in; ₹995

Summer House In Kerala by Nandita Mukundan

Summer siesta

Limited-edition prints of the Kochi-based artist and illustrator’s original artwork.

Available on Artandfound.co; starting from ₹1,900

Monk By Ratan Krishna Saha

A meditation in bronze

A bronze sculpture by Ratan Saha, who has a passion for structural forms and ecology.

Available on Kynkyny.com; ₹2.25 lakh

Women Of Ceylon By Namrata Kumar

Ceylon tales

Giclee prints of Kumar’s Women of Ceylon series of paintings, printed with archival inks.

Available on Namratakumar.co; starting at ₹1,900 for small prints

Cushions With Prints Of Artwork By Manjit Bawa And A Ramachandran

Blaze of colour

Iconic paintings by the two famous artists come alive on these vibrant cushion covers.

Available on Shop.Vadehraart.com; ₹1,250

