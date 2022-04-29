advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > Bring art into your life with these collectibles 

Bring art into your life with these collectibles

A compendium of beautiful and affordable art merchandise that can uplift your everyday 

Jaipur-based artist Priyamvada Golcha uses folklore to tell stories on ceramic through her label Khanoom. Available on Thehouseofthings.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,500
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 29.04.2022  |  02:56 PM IST

Tiffin Towers By Kunal Anand

Tiffin time
Artist Kunal Anand’s original illustration, which presents an alternate reality version of a Mumbai re-imagined as one of its most enduring icons, the lunch dabba, rendered on a cotton tee.

Available on Kultureshop.in; 995

Summer House In Kerala by Nandita Mukundan

Summer siesta
Limited-edition prints of the Kochi-based artist and illustrator’s original artwork.

Available on Artandfound.co; starting from 1,900

Monk By Ratan Krishna Saha

A meditation in bronze
A bronze sculpture by Ratan Saha, who has a passion for structural forms and ecology.

Available on Kynkyny.com; 2.25 lakh

Women Of Ceylon By Namrata Kumar

Ceylon tales
Giclee prints of Kumar’s Women of Ceylon series of paintings, printed with archival inks.

Available on Namratakumar.co; starting at 1,900 for small prints

Cushions With Prints Of Artwork By Manjit Bawa And A Ramachandran

Blaze of colour 
Iconic paintings by the two famous artists come alive on these vibrant cushion covers. 

Available on Shop.Vadehraart.com; 1,250

    29.04.2022 | 02:56 PM IST

