advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register

Home > Fashion> Shop > Brighten your home with these flavoured candles

Brighten your home with these flavoured candles

Burning a scented candle is an effortless way to fill the house with fragrances to match the mood and occasion. Our picks

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 14.12.2021  |  03:08 PM IST
Adorned with radiant pearls and intricate threadwork. candle brand RAD Living’s Heer comes in six fragrances, from mango and sandalwood to vetiver and cucumber. www.radliving.in; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,299
Adorned with radiant pearls and intricate threadwork. candle brand RAD Living’s Heer comes in six fragrances, from mango and sandalwood to vetiver and cucumber. www.radliving.in; 1,299 (Courtesy RAD Living)
From Eartthry’s Krishna Kamal collection, these soy wax candles come in three fragrances: sharp mogra, fresh rajnigandha and delicate pink lotus. www.eartthry.com; starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,500
From Eartthry’s Krishna Kamal collection, these soy wax candles come in three fragrances: sharp mogra, fresh rajnigandha and delicate pink lotus. www.eartthry.com; starting from 2,500 (Courtesy Eartthry)
Naso Profumi’s Mud Infused In Oud has a strong zesty aroma, offering a perfect pick-me-up for the morning after the party. Nasoprofumi.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,000
Naso Profumi’s Mud Infused In Oud has a strong zesty aroma, offering a perfect pick-me-up for the morning after the party. Nasoprofumi.com; 4,000 (Courtesy Naso Profumi)
Candles in hand-blown glass votives bring that unmissable glow to a table. www. goodearth.in; starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,400
Candles in hand-blown glass votives bring that unmissable glow to a table. www. goodearth.in; starting from 2,400 (Courtesy Good Earth)
Dior’s Christmas Candle, which features the founding couturier’s beloved star, comes with scents of morello cherry and ginger; orange and cinnamon; and pine. www.dior.com; price on request
Dior’s Christmas Candle, which features the founding couturier’s beloved star, comes with scents of morello cherry and ginger; orange and cinnamon; and pine. www.dior.com; price on request (Courtesy Dior)

advertisement

advertisement

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    14.12.2021 | 03:08 PM IST

MOST POPULAR

  1. The best exercises for improving your running technique
  2. Brighten your home with these flavoured candles
  3. Are you experiencing end-of-the-year fatigue?
  4. This shelter turns toy cars into aids for paralysed animals
  5. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui review: The evolution of Manu

advertisement

Next Story