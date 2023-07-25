How to add the hottest fashion accessory to your daily wardrobe

Want to make heads turn during a night-out? Try this brown tank top by Area. Available on Ssense.com for $1,196 ( ₹97,866)
These low-waist, off-white bow Jeans by Acne Studios are comfy and trendy. Available on Ssense.com for $620 (about ₹50,724)
This Simone Rocha dress is all about bowcore. Available on Ssense.com for $1,665 (about ₹1,36,231)
These cream flats by Loewe have an oversized front bow, putting an exaggerated spin on the classic ballet silhouette. They are ideal for people who want to add a little style to their office looks. Available on Matchesfashion.com for $755 ( ₹61,784).
Tie any look together with this chic Milano bag by Sandy Liang. Available on the Sandy Liang site for $345 (about ₹28,231)