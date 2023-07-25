advertisement

How to add the hottest fashion accessory to your daily wardrobe

How to add the hottest fashion accessory to your daily wardrobe

Bows are trending, both on and off the runway. Here's a guide to help embrace the latest trend

Embellish your dinner look with MACH & MACH's pink satin Double Bow flat sandals. Available on Matchesfashion.com for $569 (about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>46,556)
By Riddhi Kuthiala
LAST PUBLISHED 25.07.2023  |  05:00 PM IST
This vibrant Kika Vargas tafetta midi dress is perfect for a lunch date. Available on Matchesfashion.com for $579 (about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>47,374)
Want to make heads turn during a night-out? Try this brown tank top by Area. Available on Ssense.com for $1,196 ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>97,866)
These low-waist, off-white bow Jeans by Acne Studios are comfy and trendy. Available on Ssense.com for $620 (about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,724)
This Simone Rocha dress is all about bowcore. Available on Ssense.com for $1,665 (about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,36,231)
These cream flats by Loewe have an oversized front bow, putting an exaggerated spin on the classic ballet silhouette. They are ideal for people who want to add a little style to their office looks. Available on Matchesfashion.com for $755 ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>61,784).
Tie any look together with this chic Milano bag by Sandy Liang. Available on the Sandy Liang site for $345 (about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>28,231)
