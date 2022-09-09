advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > Boho chic is still ruling the high street

Boho chic is still ruling the high street

All about frills, flounces and florals as boho chic continues to dominate fashion

A pale blue Varanasi silk brocade dress with light gathers, each tier featuring tissue and pearl detailing. Available on Shop.rawmango.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>59,800
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 09.09.2022  |  01:24 PM IST

Listen to this article

All about frills, flounces and florals as boho chic continues to dominate fashion, especially high street fashion.

Modern Boho Bead Necklace

Beady eyed
Copper and brass chain with silver charms, beads and coins from Valliyan by Nitya Arora that will add complexity to any boho outfit.

Available on Ogaan.com; 10,300

Aadhira Upholstered Chaise

Chaise the dream
With whimsical printed upholstery curated from the Sabyasachi furnishings collection, the Aadhira has a solid wooden base with tapered legs that evoke mid-century romanticism.

Available on Houseofthings.com; 115,500

Ella Floral-Print Tote

Flower power
Tote from Tory Burch featuring a quirky all-over floral print, embossed logo, press-stud fastening and internal zip pocket.

Available on Farfetch.com; $641 (around 51,063)

Sequinned Floral Bralette

In sequins 
Mid-crop fitted white bralette with multicolour sequin floral embroidery.

Available on Dashanddot.com; 2,490

Zara Love Belt

Love all
Faux-leather belt with a twee buckle that spells “love”.

Available on Zara.com; 1,790

David Kallmus-Print Nylon Trench Coat

Sugar coated
The pattern of Erdem’s black trench coat is inspired by pioneering Austrian fashion photographer Madame d’Ora. 

Available on Matchesfashion.com; £1,291 (around 117,905)

