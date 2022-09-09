Boho chic is still ruling the high street

All about frills, flounces and florals as boho chic continues to dominate fashion, especially high street fashion.

Modern Boho Bead Necklace

Beady eyed

Copper and brass chain with silver charms, beads and coins from Valliyan by Nitya Arora that will add complexity to any boho outfit.

Available on Ogaan.com; ₹10,300

Aadhira Upholstered Chaise

Chaise the dream

With whimsical printed upholstery curated from the Sabyasachi furnishings collection, the Aadhira has a solid wooden base with tapered legs that evoke mid-century romanticism.

Available on Houseofthings.com; ₹115,500

Ella Floral-Print Tote

Flower power

Tote from Tory Burch featuring a quirky all-over floral print, embossed logo, press-stud fastening and internal zip pocket.

Available on Farfetch.com; $641 (around ₹51,063)

Sequinned Floral Bralette

In sequins

Mid-crop fitted white bralette with multicolour sequin floral embroidery.

Available on Dashanddot.com; ₹2,490

Zara Love Belt

Love all

Faux-leather belt with a twee buckle that spells “love”.

Available on Zara.com; ₹1,790

David Kallmus-Print Nylon Trench Coat

Sugar coated

The pattern of Erdem’s black trench coat is inspired by pioneering Austrian fashion photographer Madame d’Ora.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; £1,291 (around ₹117,905)