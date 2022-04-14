Bengal textiles get an edge with these beautiful objects

Ahead of the Bengali new year or Poila Boishakh, Lounge selects weaves and textiles from Bengal that are traditionally used to make saris, but are being used today in unique ways, from making dresses, shirts and stoles to notebooks and decor objects.
The Flyking Dress from AIDA by Priyanka Jain
An unusual aeroplane motif in the distinctive jamdani weave elevates this panelled organic cotton dress by designer Priyanka Jain.
Available on Ogaan.com; ₹13,500
Gaamcha Khaata set
Handmade handcut khaata (notebooks) in a set of two made with leftover fabric by Kolkata-based designer Paromita Banerjee's studio. This set of notebooks is covered by the famous ‘gamchha’ fabric of Bengal.
Available on paromita-banerjee.com; ₹750
Snehi neckpiece from Moirra
A statement beaded neckpiece highlighted with three pendants in a half moon shape. These pendants are handcrafted with dabka, thread and a beaded edge. Finished with tassels in the centre.
Available on Moirra.com; ₹3,500
Phulia Bengal Pure Cotton Stole with Tassels
Phulia, a distinctive weaving style close to the famous Tangail weave of Bengal, is named after the town of Phulia in West Bengal. These tants (woven material in Bengali) are soft and fine textured, come in vibrant colours and intricately woven motifs, like this soft stole from iTokri.
Available on iTokri.com; ₹1,450