Bengal textiles get an edge with these beautiful objects

Ahead of the Bengali new year or Poila Boishakh, Lounge selects weaves and textiles from Bengal that are traditionally used to make saris, but are being used today in unique ways, from making dresses, shirts and stoles to notebooks and decor objects.

The Flyking Dress from AIDA by Priyanka Jain

Fly away

An unusual aeroplane motif in the distinctive jamdani weave elevates this panelled organic cotton dress by designer Priyanka Jain.

Available on Ogaan.com; ₹13,500

Gaamcha Khaata set

Write here

Handmade handcut khaata (notebooks) in a set of two made with leftover fabric by Kolkata-based designer Paromita Banerjee's studio. This set of notebooks is covered by the famous ‘gamchha’ fabric of Bengal.

Available on paromita-banerjee.com; ₹750

Snehi neckpiece from Moirra

Handcrafted love

A statement beaded neckpiece highlighted with three pendants in a half moon shape. These pendants are handcrafted with dabka, thread and a beaded edge. Finished with tassels in the centre.

Available on Moirra.com; ₹3,500

Phulia Bengal Pure Cotton Stole with Tassels

Stole your heart

Phulia, a distinctive weaving style close to the famous Tangail weave of Bengal, is named after the town of Phulia in West Bengal. These tants (woven material in Bengali) are soft and fine textured, come in vibrant colours and intricately woven motifs, like this soft stole from iTokri.

Available on iTokri.com; ₹1,450