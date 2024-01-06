4 belt bags that are roomy and stylish Fanny packs don't have to be boring. Here's a list of compact, hands-free bags that are also trendy /fashion/shop/belt-bags-fashion-trends-luxury-shopping-tips-111704540346910.html 111704540346910 story

The Proenza Schouler White Label Stanton suede belt bag is spacious without looking too bulky. Available on Farfetch.com; $375

The Diesel logo-plaque leather belt bag is made from supple leather and equipped with a zip-fastening pocket on the back. Available in stores and online; $400 Also read: 5 fashion books you must read in 2024 The Karl multifunctional leather belt bag is a unique take on a fanny pack, featuring a hanging key fob, multiple cargo pockets and an adjustable fit. Available in stores and online; $263 The Supreme harness waist bag features rope drawstring fastening on the front, giving it a casual look and secure fit. Available online; $374 Also read: Style cues for Pantone's 2024 colour of the year FIRST PUBLISHED

