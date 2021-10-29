advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > Because luxury decor doesn’t have to be stuffy 
Source

From a Medusa-head vase to a pair of lock-and-key chairs, a compendium of quirky and arresting decor pieces   

Terra is a textured family of dinnerware and decorative pieces celebrating five beautiful materials, handcrafted and glazed at L’Objet’s atelier in New York and brought to India by Emery Studio. Price on request. (Instagram.com/emerystudio.in)

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 29.10.2021  |  10:38 AM IST

From a Medusa-head vase to a pair of lock-and-key chairs, a compendium of quirky and arresting decor pieces:

3-Globe Branching Bubbles

Lighting arrangement by Lindsey Adelman (The Future Perfect)

Inspired by fractals found in nature, this lighting arrangement by designer Lindsey Adelman comes in glass and machined brass. 

Available on TheFuturePerfect.com; $9,000 (around 6.74 lakh)

Bella Porcelain Figure

Meet Bella

Polka dots, be-ribboned hair and a studied insouciance bring Bella to life.

 Available on WhiteTeak.com; 5,550

Versace Silver Porcelain Medusa Grande Vase

Medusa head

The iconic Versace motif comes alive in this silver-finished vase. 

Available on Luxury.Tatacliq.com; 59,945

The Womb Settee by Knoll

The story sofa

From Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s chic London home to yours, a classic Knoll sofa is a great fit in any setting. 

Available on Knoll.com; $6,780

Lock and Key Chairs By Sanjyt Syngh

Lock and Key Chairs 

A new limited-edition series of seats by interior designer Sanjyt Syngh in wood and stone. 

For enquiries, contact instagram.com/sanjytsyngh

La Danse Console

Dance of Life

Taking its cue from the iconic artwork La Danse by Henri Matisse, this art console recalls the Fauvist art movement known for its vivid hues and imagery. 

Available on TheHouseofThings.com; 55,000

Also read: A guide to putting together a stunning table this Diwali

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    29.10.2021 | 10:38 AM IST

