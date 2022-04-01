Be on-trend with frills and feathers

At the just-concluded FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2022, if one trend showed up again and again on the runway, it was a predeliction for those just-a-little-bit-extra trims, from oversized tulle frills to feather-trimmed outfits. Designers like Varun Bahl, Shantanu and Nikhil, Shruti Sancheti, Shivan and Narresh and jewellery brand Outhouse went all in on frills – and the trend is making its way to pret as well. Lounge rounds up the most exciting suspects:

Long Dress From Quintessential By Varun Bahl

Ruffled calm

Featured on the designer’s runway show at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week, a playful and oversized take on tulle ruffles.

Available on Varunbahl.com; price on request

Beloved Sandal

Dearly beloved

Handcrafted sandals from Needledust decorated with lustrous glass beads and rows of short, vertical fringes.

Available on Needledust.com; ₹4,890

Botaneye Tassel Paneyo

Tie-dye

Accented with coordinating tassels, this paneyo by resortwear specialists Shivan & Narresh is perfect for layering over a swimsuit for drinks by the pool.

Available on Shivanandnarresh.com; ₹ 16,950

Salmon Pink Tiered Dress

Pretty pink

Lace frills give this simple crepe dress from designer Shruti Sancheti a summery touch.

Available on Pinnacleshruti.com; ₹12,500

The sunset weave square bucket bag from Rara Avis

Rare bird

An unusual take on the bucket bag made of cane and leather with a 100% linen lining and handle with tassel details.

Available on Raraavisindia.com; ₹ 25,648

Cleopatra necklace from Valliyan

Calling Cleo

A chic necklace from Nitya Arora's Valliyan made of copper and brass plated with 18k gold and enamel with a feather motif.

Available on Valliyan.com; ₹18,500

