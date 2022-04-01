advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > Be on-trend with frills and feathers 

Be on-trend with frills and feathers

Bring on the frills, fringes, tassels and feather trims. 'Tis the season to be extra

Outhouse’s OH V Furbie bag in Fuchsia Pop handcrafted in vegan leather, with a faux fur top handle and the brand’s monogram in 22 carat gold finish. Available on outhouse-jewellery.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16,950
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 01.04.2022  |  04:09 PM IST

Listen to this article

At the just-concluded FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2022, if one trend showed up again and again on the runway, it was a predeliction for those just-a-little-bit-extra trims, from oversized tulle frills to feather-trimmed outfits. Designers like Varun Bahl, Shantanu and Nikhil, Shruti Sancheti, Shivan and Narresh and jewellery brand Outhouse went all in on frills – and the trend is making its way to pret as well. Lounge rounds up the most exciting suspects:

Long Dress From Quintessential By Varun Bahl

Ruffled calm
Featured on the designer’s runway show at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week, a playful and oversized take on tulle ruffles.

Available on Varunbahl.com; price on request

Beloved Sandal

Dearly beloved
Handcrafted sandals from Needledust decorated with lustrous glass beads and rows of short, vertical fringes.

Available on Needledust.com; 4,890

Botaneye Tassel Paneyo

Tie-dye
Accented with coordinating tassels, this paneyo by resortwear specialists Shivan & Narresh is perfect for layering over a swimsuit for drinks by the pool.

Available on Shivanandnarresh.com; 16,950

Salmon Pink Tiered Dress

Pretty pink
Lace frills give this simple crepe dress from designer Shruti Sancheti a summery touch.

Available on Pinnacleshruti.com; 12,500

The sunset weave square bucket bag from Rara Avis

Rare bird
An unusual take on the bucket bag made of cane and leather with a 100% linen lining and handle with tassel details.

Available on Raraavisindia.com; 25,648

Cleopatra necklace from Valliyan

Calling Cleo
A chic necklace from Nitya Arora's Valliyan made of copper and brass plated with 18k gold and enamel with a feather motif. 

Available on Valliyan.com; 18,500

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    01.04.2022 | 04:09 PM IST

