Be monsoon-ready with our super stylish picks

Shower Proof Rain Jacket In Rust
ASOS DESIGN’s lightweight, knee-length rubberised rain jacket with a drawstring hood is a stylish unisex choice for drizzly days.
Available on Asos.com; $45 (around ₹3,595)
Bikini Stripe Flip-flop
Delicate yet sturdy, these PVC flip-flops from Indian footwear brand Melissa will brighten any dull day.
Available on Melissaindia.com; ₹4,999
Dusala Cashmere Embroidered Stole
Fine cashmere wool stole highlighted with a playful embellished bird motif, feather details and frayed hem for those slightly nippy nights.
Available on Azafashions.com; ₹14,850
Moustache Bubble Umbrella
From Hunter UK, the Original Bubble Umbrella features an easy manual-open design, curved handle and wide, transparent canopy with a classic black trim.
Available on Hunterboots.com; £40 (around ₹3,785)
La Mer The Micro Peel
Perfect for monsoon skin, The Micro Peel gently exfoliates skin and clarifies pores while soothing and replenishing, like getting a glycolic peel treatment at home.
Available on Nordstrom.com; ₹22,734
Sarah & Sandeep Red Trench
Calf-length trench with a concealed zipper opening and convertible lapel for styling differently each time.
Available on Sarahsandeep.com; ₹85,000