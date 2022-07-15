advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > Be monsoon-ready with our super stylish picks 

Be monsoon-ready with our super stylish picks

A compendium of objects to help you slay the rainy season 

The Bombay Trench by Sarah & Sandeep
The Bombay Trench by Sarah & Sandeep
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 15.07.2022  |  11:25 AM IST

Listen to this article

Shower Proof Rain Jacket In Rust

Rust in peace 
Rust in peace 

ASOS DESIGN’s lightweight, knee-length rubberised rain jacket with a drawstring hood is a stylish unisex choice for drizzly days.

Available on Asos.com; $45 (around 3,595)

Bikini Stripe Flip-flop

Slip and slide
Slip and slide

Delicate yet sturdy, these PVC flip-flops from Indian footwear brand Melissa will brighten any dull day.

Available on Melissaindia.com; 4,999

Dusala Cashmere Embroidered Stole

Feel the chill
Feel the chill

Fine cashmere wool stole highlighted with a playful embellished bird motif, feather details and frayed hem for those slightly nippy nights.

Available on Azafashions.com; 14,850

Moustache Bubble Umbrella

Holy brolly
Holy brolly

From Hunter UK, the Original Bubble Umbrella features an easy manual-open design, curved handle and wide, transparent canopy with a classic black trim.

Available on Hunterboots.com; £40 (around 3,785)

La Mer The Micro Peel

Peel good
Peel good

Perfect for monsoon skin, The Micro Peel gently exfoliates skin and clarifies pores while soothing and replenishing, like getting a glycolic peel treatment at home.

Available on Nordstrom.com; 22,734

Sarah & Sandeep Red Trench

Rainy day red
Rainy day red

Calf-length trench with a concealed zipper opening and convertible lapel for styling differently each time. 

Available on Sarahsandeep.com; 85,000

  15.07.2022 | 11:25 AM IST
    15.07.2022 | 11:25 AM IST

