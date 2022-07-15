Be monsoon-ready with our super stylish picks

Shower Proof Rain Jacket In Rust

Rust in peace

ASOS DESIGN’s lightweight, knee-length rubberised rain jacket with a drawstring hood is a stylish unisex choice for drizzly days.

Available on Asos.com; $45 (around ₹3,595)

Bikini Stripe Flip-flop

Slip and slide

Delicate yet sturdy, these PVC flip-flops from Indian footwear brand Melissa will brighten any dull day.

Available on Melissaindia.com; ₹4,999

Dusala Cashmere Embroidered Stole

Feel the chill

Fine cashmere wool stole highlighted with a playful embellished bird motif, feather details and frayed hem for those slightly nippy nights.

Available on Azafashions.com; ₹14,850

Moustache Bubble Umbrella

Holy brolly

From Hunter UK, the Original Bubble Umbrella features an easy manual-open design, curved handle and wide, transparent canopy with a classic black trim.

Available on Hunterboots.com; £40 (around ₹3,785)

La Mer The Micro Peel

Peel good

Perfect for monsoon skin, The Micro Peel gently exfoliates skin and clarifies pores while soothing and replenishing, like getting a glycolic peel treatment at home.

Available on Nordstrom.com; ₹22,734

Sarah & Sandeep Red Trench

Rainy day red

Calf-length trench with a concealed zipper opening and convertible lapel for styling differently each time.

Available on Sarahsandeep.com; ₹85,000